Winter wheat harvest advanced in more counties across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Statewide, the winter wheat crop was rated 16 percent good to excellent, compared to 54 percent good to excellent last year and 50 percent on average. Fifty-three percent of the winter wheat crop is rated poor to very poor, compared to 18 percent last year and 22 percent on average.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO