Artist Sedrick Huckaby of The University of Texas at Arlington is a 2022-23 Fulbright Scholar. The associate professor of art and art history is known for his production of large-scale portraits and use of thick, heavy layers of paint to create texture and dimensionality on canvas, as well as his artistic mentoring of former President George W. Bush. An artist and faculty member at UTA since 2009, his artistic endeavors often focus on the affirmation of people who might otherwise remain unseen.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO