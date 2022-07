Democrat Phil Weiser is seeking another term as Attorney General in 2022, and he’s making it very clear where his policy priorities stand on several key issues. Weiser was a guest on “Colorado Matters” with Colorado Public Radio interviewer extraordinaire Ryan Warner today. The incumbent AG left no doubt that he plans to protect the rights and interests of Coloradans through the rest of his term and if re-elected in November.

