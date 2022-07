Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 set sail without bosun Malia White and fans couldn’t help but compare new bosun Raygan Tyler to her. Captain Sandy Yawn explained that White was studying to become a first officer, so she was not available to appear this season. White told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she would love to return at a higher rank, but she’d also be interested in exploring other Below Deck series.

