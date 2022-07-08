ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ethics Commission Needs You: Now Accepting Applications

 4 days ago
The City of Jacksonville Ethics Commission is currently accepting applications for a vacancy on the Ethics Commission.

The Ethics Commission has a long, distinguished history in the City of Jacksonville of ensuring transparent and open government for the citizens. Among its many outstanding accomplishments, the Ethics Commission has drafted and implemented the Jacksonville Ethics Code and successfully assisted in the establishment of an independent Office of Ethics, Compliance and Oversight that is primarily responsible for administering the Ethics Code. Per Chapter 602, Part 9 of the Jacksonville Ordinance Code, the Ethics Commission performs numerous functions, including assisting the Office of Ethics, Compliance and Oversight, and consideration of any potential violation of the Jacksonville Ethics Code.

