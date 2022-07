Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight were alarmed to see smoke billowing from the belly of the plane after it touched down in Atlanta on Sunday morning. First responders extinguished the flames that broke out after the plane's brakes overheated and caught fire at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Atlanta airport announced over Twitter. Nobody was injured as a result of the fire, but many passengers onboard were alarmed by the situation outside.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO