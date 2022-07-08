James L. Kirschbaum – Cache Valley Daily

Kathryn Austin Hurst, age 92, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home in Roy, Utah. She was born on November 1, 1929, in Cleveland, Idaho, to parents, Orvil and Erma Austin. Kathryn grew up in Cleveland and later Downey, where she met and married her forever sweetheart, Raymond Hurst on her birthday, November 1, 1946 in Preston, Idaho. They were sealed in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple a year later. Together they had five children, Evelyn, Richard, David, Gary, and Tamara. They moved to Roy, UT in 1952 where they lived until both of their passing.
