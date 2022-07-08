ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

James L. Kirschbaum – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 5, 1926 – July 7, 2022 (age 95) James L. Kirschbaum, 96,...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Clyde Weston Jarrett – Cache Valley Daily

Clyde Weston Jarrett, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 8, 2022, at the age of 93 years young. Clyde was the son of William Stanley Jarrett and Delta Jane Howell, born January 11, 1929, in Nephi, UT. He was raised in Nephi on the farm with brothers and sisters where he learned to work hard, always be busy, and play when the work was done. He attended school in Nephi and graduated from Juab High School.
NEPHI, UT
kvnutalk

Kathryn Austin Hurst – Cache Valley Daily

Kathryn Austin Hurst, age 92, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home in Roy, Utah. She was born on November 1, 1929, in Cleveland, Idaho, to parents, Orvil and Erma Austin. Kathryn grew up in Cleveland and later Downey, where she met and married her forever sweetheart, Raymond Hurst on her birthday, November 1, 1946 in Preston, Idaho. They were sealed in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple a year later. Together they had five children, Evelyn, Richard, David, Gary, and Tamara. They moved to Roy, UT in 1952 where they lived until both of their passing.
ROY, UT
kvnutalk

Neils R (Rudy) Bonnell – Cache Valley Daily

May 21, 1932 – July 6, 2022 (age 90) Our hero, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Wednesday morning unexpectedly. Rudy was born to H. Russell and Mary P. Bonnell in Logan, Utah where he was raised and educated. A lifelong fan and supporter of the USU Aggies, and now a fan of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, one could always talk to him about most sports.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Wanda May Hill Stone – Cache Valley Daily

On July 7, 2022, Wanda May Hill Stone returned to her heavenly father at age 103. She was born 13 December 1918 in an old rock Pioneer house in Mendon, UT to James Leslie and Echo May Sorenson Hill. Her first card ride was when she was only a few months old, in her grandpa’s Ford Model T. this ride took her to live in a log house in Naf, ID where her family and relatives were homesteading in the desert valley of Raft River. Her family moved to Garland, UT then back to Mendon then back to Garland when she started school. At age 10 she went to Mendon to live wither grandparents Joseph N. and Mary E. Findley Sorensen. A few years later her sister Faye came to live with them. Together they did the many things necessary to run a farm. During the summer months she and her sister delivered the mail in a one-horse buggy. Her ancestors were among the early Pioneer settlers, her grandmother was the first baby born in Mendon.
MENDON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehi, UT
Obituaries
City
Lehi, UT
Logan, UT
Obituaries
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
kvnutalk

Jeffrey Scott Webb – Cache Valley Daily

May 1, 1983 – July 5, 2022 (age 39) Our dear husband, son, brother, friend, and devoted dad returned to our Heavenly Father on July 5, 2022, at the age of 39. Jeff was born on May 1, 1983, in Taylorsville, UT. He was raised by his loving mother Annette, along with his three siblings Nancy, Katie, and Matthew. His mother taught him to always find an adventure including taking the dirt road to see where it goes. Throughout his childhood into adulthood, he enjoyed making people laugh, playing pranks, and had an infectious smile.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Logan man sentenced to jail again for new crimes – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man with a lengthy criminal history is going to serve more jail time after pleading guilty to new crimes. Steven W. Amaya-Wences was ordered to serve another year in jail after accepting a plea deal earlier this year. Amaya-Wences was sentenced Monday morning in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk

North Park Police Chief resigns following DUI arrest – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — The chief of police for North Logan and Hyde Park has resigned suddenly after being arrested for driving under the influence last month. North Park Police Chief Ulysses M. Black tendered his resignation Friday afternoon, two weeks after being placed on administrative leave. Court records show, Black...

Comments / 0

Community Policy