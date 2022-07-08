James L. Kirschbaum – Cache Valley Daily

On July 7, 2022, Wanda May Hill Stone returned to her heavenly father at age 103. She was born 13 December 1918 in an old rock Pioneer house in Mendon, UT to James Leslie and Echo May Sorenson Hill. Her first card ride was when she was only a few months old, in her grandpa’s Ford Model T. this ride took her to live in a log house in Naf, ID where her family and relatives were homesteading in the desert valley of Raft River. Her family moved to Garland, UT then back to Mendon then back to Garland when she started school. At age 10 she went to Mendon to live wither grandparents Joseph N. and Mary E. Findley Sorensen. A few years later her sister Faye came to live with them. Together they did the many things necessary to run a farm. During the summer months she and her sister delivered the mail in a one-horse buggy. Her ancestors were among the early Pioneer settlers, her grandmother was the first baby born in Mendon.

