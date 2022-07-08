ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

First Look: ABV Barrel Shop In Arnold

ABV Barrel Shop opens on Saturday, July 9, at 6 Fox Valley Center in Arnold, selling exclusive single barrel bourbons from distillers around Missouri and the rest of the country. The shop and bar will host a grand opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, welcoming members...

KOMU

Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
FARMINGTON, MO
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: June 2022

There's no way to sugarcoat it: June was rough. St. Louis' food scene saw the closings of some beloved spots — Pho Grand, Rise Coffee and Mandarin House all shuttered as the heat came in. But, as rain comes in after a drought, so do the openings after the closings: New sweet treat shops, a rebrand in the form of Jerk Unlimited, an addition to the food truck scene and more all hit the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Test your luck: Commonly mispronounced places in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS – Missouri and Illinois are home to hundreds of cities, neighborhoods and municipalities in the St. Louis metropolitan area and beyond. However, not all of them are easy to pronounce, especially for newcomers or out-of-towners. Last year, FOX2 asked Facebook fans about some of the toughest places...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Washington, MO USA

My two boys and myself decided it was the perfect morning to sneak away to play at the park. We decided to play on slides and walk the small stream in the more wooded area. When we were going down the slide we spotted something hanging in the tree and ran to investigate! It was this sweet little quilted heart.
WASHINGTON, MO
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Swansea, IL USA

Hello, my name is Austin and I’m a 30 year old Man. I went disc golfing with 4 friends and my wife last night and we lost 3 discs in the woods between us all on different holes. So this morning I got up with the Sunrise and went out on my own to see if I would have better luck finding them in brighter light. It was a beautiful warm morning so I brought my dog as well. After being super excited about finding all 3 discs in under an hour, which was pretty good considering the size of the course, I had a walk back to my car about 3/4 of a mile. Half way back near one of the baskets I saw something on the ground and I don’t like litter so I figured I’d pick it up. It happened to be this heart and I thought it was kind of cool so I Kept it. I went to my last day of leadership at church for our youth group because we are moving in 2 weeks, I’m now painting at my in-laws to help them out, and my wife and 2 girls came as well so it’s been an awesome day so far. I just showed my wife and mother in law and they also thought it was cool to find so I decided to actually post this! Thank you for a spark of joy in a blessed life 🙏🏼
SWANSEA, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

See Incredible Footage of KISS Playing the KSHE Kite Fly in 1974 in St. Louis

It’s not often that we get to see vintage St. Louis concert footage (with matching audio) in such high quality, so this footage from the KSHE Kite Fly is jaw-dropping. The KSHE Kite Fly festivals are a huge part of St. Louis music history. St. Louis’ favorite classic rock station always brings the party and that was never more true than it was on March 29, 1974 when they introduced St. Louis to KISS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Demonstrators briefly shut down I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64. The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Table Rock Lake Boating Accident Kills Teenage Swimmer

TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
BRANSON, MO
crazyfamilyadventure.com

10 Top Tips on Visiting City Museum St Louis

When planning a trip to St. Louis, MO area, City Museum St. Louis is sure to make your to-do list. Adventure awaits you with a Ferris wheel on the top of the building, the world largest pencil, the City Museum pipe organ and a full-size school bus hanging off the building edge. Entertaining for the entire family, it is the ultimate urban playground.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missing person advisory for 64-year-old Foristell man

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A missing person advisory has been issued for a 64-year-old Foristell man last seen over the weekend. According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, investigators believe Michael Gray was heading to Grafton, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road in Foristell.
FORISTELL, MO
My Journal Courier

Adrienne Winters celebrates birthday

Adrienne Grace Winters is celebrating her 11th birthday. She was born July 11, 2011, the daughter of Corey and Kendra Winters of St. Peters, Missouri. She has two brothers, Everett, 13; and Cy, 6. Her grandparents are Steve and Vicke Meyer of Concord and Terry and Jean Anne Winters of Cottleville, Missouri. Her great-grandmother is Irene Bettis of Chapin.
SAINT PETERS, MO

