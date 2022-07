KEARNEY — For Mark Treadway, steering the future of The World Theatre involves a sense of balance. “We hope to bring in different types of entertainment that Kearney wouldn’t normally get,” he said. “We had a live jazz show on Tuesdays. Audience members could come in and listen to the music. During the second half of the event, they allowed people to come up and play with the band. That’s not something you would normally find in the area.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO