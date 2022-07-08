ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Essex County Executive Dedicates Essex County Barry H. Ostrowsky Animal Wellness Center

thepositivecommunity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. dedicated the Animal Hospital at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo as the Essex County Barry H. Ostrowsky Animal...

thepositivecommunity.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery opens 2nd New Jersey location

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Interfaith Action Movement

The mission of the Interfaith Action Movement (IAM) addresses the spiritual, social, and economic needs of underserved and marginalized communities in New Jersey and across the nation. The Second Anniversary IAM Dinner Celebration took place on April 23, 2022, at Don Pepe Restaurant , Newark. IAM Founder Rev. Dr. Derrick L. Green spoke, Pastor Eyesha Marable entertained with liturgical dancing, and jazz artist Zakiiyyah Zaimah & Band provided the musical interludes. —TPC Staff.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Government
County
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Health
Essex County, NJ
Lifestyle
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Enough to make taxpayers sick | Jersey Journal editorial

The finding that many – if not most – New Jersey municipalities are either ignorantly or willfully breaking laws meant to protect taxpayers from the high cost of outrageous parting gifts to retiring employees is shocking and yet hardly surprising at the same time. It’s shocking because, well,...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#The Essex#The Animal Hospital#Rwjbarnabas Health
jerseydigs.com

21-Unit Jersey City Multifamily Property Sells for $3.85M

A 21-unit multifamily property was recently sold in Jersey City, New Jersey, for $3,850,000. Located at 319 Summit Avenue in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, the 25,000-square-foot, four-story brick building contains mostly below-market-rate rentals. Built in 1920, it encompasses 15 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom units with three owner-occupied, two-bedroom units.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NY1

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and former Willowbrook employee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of Willowbrook

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and the co-chair of the Willowbrook Committee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of the infamous Willowbrook State School. Goodman saved her daughter Margaret from the institution and has been fighting ever since. Margaret is now 66 years old and living with dignity. Goodman discusses...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
wrnjradio.com

Wawa to celebrate grand opening of first Sussex County store on July 14

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Wawa will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest store located at 1 Route 15 in Frankford Township on Thursday, July 14. To mark the occasion, Wawa is hosting a grand opening celebration and outdoor ribbon cutting beginning at 9:00 a.m. located at 1 Route 15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
newyorkschooltalk.org

NYC Mom Exposes School Admissions Deception

It’s been a long, arduous, and stressful New York City public school admissions season. And, unfortunately, it’s not over yet. The Department of Education (DOE) has now pushed admissions to public Gifted & Talented programs for grades Kindergarten through 3rd to “late July.”. Meanwhile, families of rising...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allaccess.com

Shaila Scott Sues MediaCo, Emmis Communications & WBLS/New York

ALL ACCESS has learned that SHAILA SCOTT (AMILEE CATTOUSE), has retained the legal services of WIGDOR LLP and GILDA L. KRAMER & Associates, LLC, filing a lawsuit against MEDIACO HOLDING'S R&B WBLS/NEW YORK CITY, alleging discrimination and violations of the equal pay laws. As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/3), SHAILA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Newark Public Works Cleans Up Garbage Under Magazine Street Underpass

NEWARK, NJ – After multiple complaints by residents, the Newark Public Works Department finally cleaned up trash that has been accumulating at the underpass of Magazine Street near Rome Street. Complaints to 3rd Precinct Community Service Officers R. Barbosa and A. Hart responded to complaints about the garbage left at the underpass were forwarded to Public Works and the issue was quickly remedied for residents.
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

2 ex-Ferris High School students suing Jersey City BOE for alleged 2019 assault by teacher

Two former Ferris High School students are suing the Jersey City Board of Education for an alleged 2019 assault by one of their teachers. ” … Nayeli Sanchez was inappropriately touched, assaulted, battered, humiliated, and caused to suffer emotional distress by the defendant, Michael J. Voza … specifically he … grabbed plaintiff’s purse and spilled the contents within it,” the eight-count lawsuit filed in Hudson County Superior Court on Friday says.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy