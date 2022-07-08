New Grease Interceptors Installed at the Norfolk City Jail

NORFOLK, VA – They may look like the deep-sea submersibles from the movie, “Titanic,” but these large containers were recently installed underground at the Norfolk City Jail – not underwater.

Three hydromechanical grease interceptors (HGIs), connected in a daisy-chain design, will block grease from the jail’s kitchen operations that can cause clogs and sanitary sewer overflows. City code requires food service establishments – including restaurants and commercial-stye kitchens – to have devices that protect the environment by preventing fats, oils, and grease (FOG) from entering the wastewater system. And the Norfolk City Jail is getting the biggest one around.

The largest certified interceptor of its kind, this new system requires less pumping and will save thousands of dollars per year by reducing maintenance on wastewater lines.

With more flow and capacity, each interceptor’s three, 1,000-gallon containers can hold 4,959 pounds of grease, far more than the jail’s old interceptor. The old concrete interceptor failed several times last year, and the new polyethylene interceptor is more durable than concrete.

This installation was three years in the making. Through a collaborative effort, remediation of contaminated soils, design, repairs and inspection, was completed by the Department of Public Works, including the Storm Water Division, Utilities and General Services.

Residents as well as businesses, are reminded to properly dispose FOG in the trash and not down the kitchen sink.

For more information on FOG, visit https://www.norfolk.gov/5133/Fats-Oils-Grease.