Last week, NASA administrator Bill Nelson told us we'd see the "deepest image of our Universe that has ever been taken" on July 12, thanks to the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). And we know many of you excitedly marked the date in your calendar. But over the weekend the space agency announced that they'd actually be releasing one the very first image a day ahead of schedule – at 5.30pm EDT (2130 UTC and 7.30am AEST on Tuesday 12 July). The first image will be released by US President Joe Biden in a special live stream that you can...

