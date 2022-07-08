ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

By Louise Ferrer
 4 days ago
Splash News

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it.

According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”

Despite the video being filmed in public—on a road near the rural royal retreat of Sandringham House, to be exact—Kensington Palace still considers the footage to be an invasion of privacy. In fact, “William and Harry have both previously accused aggressive photographers chasing their mother in Paris for causing her death,” The Daily Beast recalls.

Sources say that the video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Terry Harris, a UK based Photojournalist from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire. The clip was allegedly posted last week and had 20,000 views by Monday evening. However, Yahoo! News reports that the video seems to have been deleted or archived that same night, "as Kensington Palace appeared to be winning a battle to get it taken down."

As of this writing, Prince William has not publicly reacted nor responded to the leaked video.

Vonda Goff
3d ago

He has a right to be mad. After what happened to his mother. There should be a distance at all times that cannot be invaded. Cameras have long distance lenses so there is no reason for them to be so close to the children!

Rose Prater
2d ago

people just need to but out on the Royal Family I don't blame Prince William they need time to their selves

