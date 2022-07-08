ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City area health code violations: El Pulgarcito, Unforked, Red Lobster, more

By Joyce Smith
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are Kansas area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations. Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Health
Kansas City, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Food & Drinks
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, KS
Restaurants
City
Shawnee, KS
Kansas City, KS
Health
City
Gardner, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

‘Stop the Violence’ picnic held in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An 11-year tradition in KCK continued today with its mission to help end the violence in the area. “We believe that it’s very important that we show that the community has the ability to come together,” says James Sharp the Co-coordinator of the No Leaks Stop the Violence Community Picnic.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

New VA clinic in KCK opens its doors for service

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas officials opened its new doors at their new clinic in Kansas City, Kansas outside legends shopping area. This outpatient clinic offers primary care, mental health services, as well physical therapy, chiropractic care and telehealth services. VA Eastern Kansas Rudy...
KANSAS CITY, KS
midtownkcpost.com

More Steptoe Homes Lost, Erasing More of Kansas City’s Black History￼

It’s been a while since the Midtown KC Post shared any new stories, but here today is a new one. This block history was inspired by the fact that three buildings on the block – part of the historic but increasingly endangered – Steptoe neighborhood have been demolished. Steptoe is one of the most important places in Midtown history and all traces of it are rapidly being lost. Despite the fact that local historians and neighborhood residents have been warning of the demise of Steptoe for years, its destruction continues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Smith
Great Bend Post

Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON— For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

LMH Health receives $10 million donation to fund future strategic projects

LMH Health has received a $10 million pledge — the largest in the hospital’s 101-year history — from Lawrence businessman and philanthropist Dana Anderson. The hospital may have a real estate downturn 60 years ago to thank for the gift, which is unrestricted and will allow the hospital to fund a variety of strategic needs as they arise.
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

Remember Ruby’s? A new book explores Kansas City's beloved and lost restaurants

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque stands today as one of Kansas City’s most iconic eateries, but our culinary claim to fame extends far beyond our famed “grease houses.”. A ghostly array of long-shuttered taverns, roadhouses, cafeterias, lunch counters, burger shacks, diners and steak houses have played a role in shaping our collective taste buds. These “lost” restaurants were independently owned eateries that existed for at least three or four generations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lobster#New China#Food Drink#Star#Johnson Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX2Now

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Some Gladstone apartment residents have been without AC for months

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Some Gladstone residents are hot under the collar due to extended periods of time with little or no air conditioning. Shaquan Fleming, who lives at the Gladstone Meadows complex with her two young daughters ages 5 and 2, said she's been without working air conditioning since April.
GLADSTONE, MO
FOX 2

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Story name: Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,109,172 which is 828% higher than the state average of $227,286.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy