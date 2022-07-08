ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

People: Joshua Bartlett, Olive Giner, and Alexis Hernandez join KPS3

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKPS3, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Joshua Bartlett and Olive Giner as account coordinators and Alexis Hernandez as public relations coordinator. Bartlett is a graduate from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with an emphasis in public relations...

June Good News at TMCC

Radiology Graduates Triumph over National Registry Exam. You won’t need an x-ray to diagnose the causes of dedication, spirit, and joy beaming throughout all nineteen of TMCC’s 2022 radiology graduates as they passed the national registry exam this summer. Like many students, they equipped themselves with a perceptive attitude and the motivation to achieve and harnessed enough energy to overcome the daunting transition to remote classes their first year. They are now shining stewards of patient care and experts in medical imaging, and align themselves with a workforce paramount in safeguarding the well-being of others.
People: Bailey Allen joins Design on Edge

Design on Edge, a Reno-based design studio and communications agency has announced Bailey Allen will be joining the company as a marketing assistant and social media coordinator. Allen comes from a family legacy of advertising and print experts; she is an active member and social media coordinator for the American...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) -The wife of a comedian playing in Nevada over the weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday. The player, identified as Kathryn J., was at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) playing a Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to International Game Technology, the GSR and its staff.
Affordable housing: Study says Nevada is among the worst in the nation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Low Income Housing Coalition says Nevada falls behind every other state in the country when it comes to affordable and available housing for low income renters. “Between inflation and the impacts of a hot housing market that we’re seeing with the pandemic, Nevada is...
The Famed Pennington Mansion in Southwest Reno Nevada comes back The Market for $12,800,000

The Mansion in Nevada, a majestic home has unrivaled city views and unique privacy sits upon an enchanting 14-acre plot on a high plateau is now available for sale. This home located at 2490 Manzanita Ln, Reno, Nevada offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 19,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Clifton J Chase (Phone: 775-815-1987) at Chase International – Glenbrook for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Nevada.
Obituary: Daniel Yori

Daniel C. Yori surrounded himself with creativity and endless beauty. This showed in his relationships with his family, friends and business. Dan’s grandfather Mark L Yori came to this country from Switzerland with his family at the age of 5. The Yori family settled in Reno in 1880. Dan’s Grandfather established the Yori Land & Livestock Company. The legacy of this company, for both the city of Reno and the family, paved the way for generations of the Yori family to establish their own successful businesses.
Avian influenza found in backyard ducks and chickens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A flock of backyard chickens and ducks in Carson City tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI H5, the first positive test in Nevada, the Department of Agriculture said Friday. The disease can cause a high mortality rate in poultry. “Preliminary laboratory studies suggest that...
Mon 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Digging Burning Man, in a very literal sense

It's almost like a legend: the city that appears in the desert once a year, thrives for a week, then disappears... only to repeat the process a year later. Burning Man IS legendary, but not like Brigadoon. It's a real place, a festival site in Nevada's Black Rock Desert that comes alive in late August and early September.
Blue Agave in Tahoe City closes after 27 years

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The main drag in Tahoe City hosts an array of businesses that cater to locals and tourists alike, and one of the staples that once lined North Lake Boulevard is the Blue Agave. After 27 years in business, the margaritas and Mexican fare restaurant many know and love, has closed its doors for good.
City of Reno looking for experienced firefighters to join the RFD team

The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is currently recruiting for the position of Lateral Firefighter. A lateral firefighter is a firefighter currently working in a full-time paid position at another department. The City of Reno requires applicants to have at least two years of firefighting experience. RFD continues to make hiring...
3-time champ Mulder leads American Century celebrity event

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Three-time champion Mark Mulder eagled the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship. Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle...
The July 11, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — My reading of the federal fire mapping site show the Washburn Fire isn’t slowing down a lick. That means whether we get smoke or not is at the mercy of the winds, and those won’t be kind tonight, according to the forecast. As we...
Reno Fire Department recruiting lateral firefighters for first time

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the first time, the Reno Fire Department is recruiting for a lateral firefighter position in an effort to bring experienced candidates to the Biggest Little City. Traditionally, all new members of the RFD - regardless of experience - go through a full academy and start...
Carson City seeks feedback on future plans for Mills Park

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space will be working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is a special place for so many, but the park’s infrastructure is aging and due for a new long-term plan. With the community’s assistance,...
MAYHEM takes over the Douglas County Fairgrounds

A fair with a flair for demolition started Thursday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds with lawnmower races, balloon battles and a backwards drag race. MAYHEMilition is the hook to bring people in for this weekend’s Nevada Agricultural Fair, which focuses on the science of farming and the practice of producing livestock in Carson Valley.
Groomers Warn of Foxtails This Summer

Burt Rendon and Alvin, his two-year-old dog, go on a lot of walks. "Every day,” said Rendon. “I take him down by the river." This week, we found them at Virginia Lake. Rendon chooses spots like this because the risk of foxtails are lower. “I know that they...
7 Indicted In South Lake Tahoe Drug Trafficking Operation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seven defendants, all from South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, were charged in two separate indictments related to a drug trafficking operation that spanned nearly two years, prosecutors said Friday. The defendants were: Wendy Labuda, 64, of South Lake Tahoe Epifanio Ramirez, 47, of South Lake Tahoe Sarah Anderson, 32, of South Lake Tahoe Fabian Gomez, 33, of South Lake Tahoe Joaleen Rogers, 53, of South Lake Tahoe Robert Choate, 38, of South Lake Tahoe William Owen, 47, of Sacramento All but Choate were charged in one indictment with counts, including distribution of meth and heroin, specific to each person, U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced. Choate was charged in a separate indictment with distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, as part of the same investigation. Between August 2020 and May 2022, all seven individuals sold methamphetamine and heroin in and around the South Lake Tahoe region, prosecutors said. Some of the people they sold the drugs to were confidential informants. Additionally, investigators learned that some of the drug supply had come from Sacramento. Prosecutors said four other defendants were charged last August as part of the same operation.
