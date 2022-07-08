Roosevelt City Streets Reconstruction Project Update

Since there has been an increase in thunderstorms that have passed through the area, Dinosaur National Monument wants the public to be aware of storm related safety guidelines. “Traveling the Harpers Corner Road in Colorado, visitors sightsee along one of the highest vistas in the monument,” shares the announcement. “If you hear thunder or see lightning from an incoming storm, seek shelter immediately! Picnic shelters look inviting but lack walls to surround and protect you from lightning strikes. A vehicle with the windows rolled up is excellent in a pinch if you’re far from a visitor center. If a storm approaches while you’re hiking, you can protect yourself by turning off electronics, staying away from trees, and crouching like a baseball catcher, with your heels up and together, head tucked into your chest with hands clasped over your ears. Also, many of Dinosaur’s dirt roads are impassable when wet from a stormy deluge. Be sure to check the weather before driving these roads and to be flexible with your time in case your travels are impacted.” While thunderstorms like those around Dinosaur National Monument can be beautiful to see in desert environments, they can also be dangerous. Make safety your top priority.

