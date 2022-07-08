ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, UT

Roosevelt City Streets Reconstruction Project Update

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roosevelt City Street Reconstruction Project is making progress. Roosevelt City shares that the Contractor is installing the...

KPCW

Wasatch County property assessments spark taxpayer questions

Wasatch County taxpayers can expect updates on their property values and tax bills this month. It’s that time of year when people find out how their local assessor values their properties. That offers an initial picture of what they’ll owe in property taxes. Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Locals, out-of-staters take Heber Valley Railroad for slow-paced sightseeing, nostalgia

A train track that first carried passengers and freight to and from Heber City in 1899 now offers daily rides through the scenic valley to locals and tourists alike. Some locals know the Heber Valley Railroad better by the name “Heber Creeper.” A typical weekend afternoon can bring out a couple hundred passengers seeking a gentle cruise through Wasatch County’s beloved pastures, the Provo River and the Deer Creek Reservoir.
HEBER CITY, UT
Dinosaur National Monument Offers Safety Tips For Visits During Thunderstorms

Since there has been an increase in thunderstorms that have passed through the area, Dinosaur National Monument wants the public to be aware of storm related safety guidelines. “Traveling the Harpers Corner Road in Colorado, visitors sightsee along one of the highest vistas in the monument,” shares the announcement. “If you hear thunder or see lightning from an incoming storm, seek shelter immediately! Picnic shelters look inviting but lack walls to surround and protect you from lightning strikes. A vehicle with the windows rolled up is excellent in a pinch if you’re far from a visitor center. If a storm approaches while you’re hiking, you can protect yourself by turning off electronics, staying away from trees, and crouching like a baseball catcher, with your heels up and together, head tucked into your chest with hands clasped over your ears. Also, many of Dinosaur’s dirt roads are impassable when wet from a stormy deluge. Be sure to check the weather before driving these roads and to be flexible with your time in case your travels are impacted.” While thunderstorms like those around Dinosaur National Monument can be beautiful to see in desert environments, they can also be dangerous. Make safety your top priority.
DINOSAUR, CO

