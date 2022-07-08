Friends Against Family Violence Holding Full 12 Week Workshop

PARK CITY, Utah — Mountain Mediation Center (MMC) invites the public to join a Community Conversation that will explore how climate change is affecting that Park City community and how we react to it. Participants will have the opportunity to share their views on this issue and listen to the concerns of others – all perspectives are welcome. A range of resources will speak briefly about their ongoing environmental initiatives and participate in the small group conversations, including representatives from Recycle Utah and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Doug Evans, the former mayor of Oakley, and Lola Maldonado, a youth plaintiff of the “Our Children’s Trust” climate lawsuit against the state of Utah, will also share insights.

