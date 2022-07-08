ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

19475 N Grayhawk Dr # 2089

oucampus.org
 4 days ago

Three Bedrooms Townhouse + 2 car garage! - Available June 21! Three Bedrooms and 2 Remodeled baths with quartz counters. Large kitchen with granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. Newer HVAC and carpet. Beautiful...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oucampus.org

1433 S. Stanley Pl.

AMAZING LOWER REMODELED*1BD*1BA*NEW FLOORING*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*CENTRAL AIR/HEAT*PARKING*POOL* IN THE HEART OF TEMPE - PLEASE CALL VERONICA AT 310 995-2545 OR VERONICA@DIGSMGMT.COM FOR AN APPOINTMENT. * A beautiful lower remodeled one bedroom and one bath with parking. * Super nice quiet 22 unit - 2 story building. * Bright and airy...
TEMPE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Tex Earnhardt’s old ranch eyed for high-end homes

The last major piece of land in Chandler available for a large single-family residential subdivision is a historic property. And that ain’t no bull. “This is the last of the 40 acres – everything else is like peanuts,” said David de la Torre, the city’s planning manager. “Everything else is just smaller infill stuff. So this is kind of the end of an era for Chandler.”
CHANDLER, AZ
oucampus.org

7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2800 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2800/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

2016 W Orangewood Ave

Luxury Apartments in the Alhambra Village area of Phoenix. 2 minute walk to the Light Rail at 19th Avenue. Macallister Phoenix offers luxury apartments outfitted with state of the art amenities such as upgraded countertops and chromium hardware, a sparkling community pool. You simply won't find convenience and class like this anywhere else. Every home provides a modern kitchen that features eye-catching essentials, including stainless appliances, spacious walk-in closets, faux wood flooring, and pristine Thermofoil Cabinets. Welcoming private patios and balconies are sure to provide a relaxing place to unwind, or space to entertain friends and family. Additionally, we're minutes away from Christown Spectrum Mall shopping! Call or text to schedule an appointment to tour our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Scottsdale, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Postino WineCafe New Summer Menu

Postino WineCafe rolled out some new dishes and drinks just in time for summer! Available daily, these new summer menu items include some shareable snacks, an all-new charcuterie board, and refreshing cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Like most of Postino Winecafe‘s menu (like its famed boards and bruschetta), the new summer...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

2302 N Central Ave Unit C303

2BR/2BA in Tapestry on Central - Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo in great central Phoenix location. This unit is on the 3rd floor facing the pool. Good condition with tile floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and two balconies. Laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Community features underground parking garage, amazing pool area, fitness center and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

327 E. La Jolla Drive

Heart of Tempe, remodeled 4 bedroom home. - Completely remodeled 4-bedroom home in the heart of Tempe. Home has fresh paint, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and most windows replaced in 2014. Wood Plank Tile throughout! Kitchen enjoys modern, white kitchen cabinets, glass tile back-splash, granite counters with large breakfast bar area, and stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bathrooms feature granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family/dining room. Large sliding glass door opens to a generous covered patio, spacious grass yard and citrus (lemon) trees. Close proximity to ASU, Tempe Library, Mill Avenue, Orbit runs right in front, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003

This condo is a lovely light 1 bedroom 1 bath. Larger than most, 889 sf. Beautiful travertine stone flooring. Zebrawood type cabinets, closet upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, surround sound prewire and a beautiful camelback mountain view! 1 parking space. Location. 7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003, Scottsdale,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Housing List#Tesoro#Dc Ranch Marketplace#Az Address
East Valley Tribune

Big chill moving housing market toward balance

The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market is predicting that almost the entire region could see a balanced market – with supply meeting demand – by September. Buckeye is already there, according to the Cromford Report, and “Queen Creek and Maricopa will be in...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here Are The 5 Best Public Pools In Arizona

July 11th is National Swimming Pool Day! What better way to celebrate than by taking a dip at one of the state's best public pools? Besides, the latest heat wave that's sweeping the national will surely have everyone searching for ways to cool off. Tripping.com compiled a list of the...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?. Here are three terrific spots to get your fix. Why it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations. Address: Check them...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

510 W. University Dr. #118

AFFORDABLE TEMPE CONDO AVAILABLE! - Affordable lower level unit close to the heart of downtown Tempe and the ASU campus. All appliances including washer and dryer and small private patio in rear. Water not included and no pets. Fees:. Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195. Monthly Sales Tax - 1.8%
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AZFamily

Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Fly Bye Nails its Landing at Desert Ridge Marketplace

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s just the best damn Detroit-style pan pizza and oh-so-juicy, crispy chicken tenders to ever hit Arizona, as the much-buzzed-about second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially lands at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14. What started as...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Top sommelier planning Old Town restaurant

As one of only four advanced sommeliers in the state of Arizona, Wesam Kawa does everything from the heart. His success comes from learning as well as teaching and, staying true to himself has been the key to paving the way. As part of the Arizona sommelier community, I had...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gas prices: Phoenix station selling fuel for $3.99 per gallon

PHOENIX - Gas prices continue their downward trend and one Valley gas station is taking things a step further. CK Food Mart is located at 20th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix. The owners of the gas station first lowered gas prices last month, charging $4.99 per gallon when the average was close to $6.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

What renters need to know if AC breaks

Valley residents may be cranking their air conditioners to battle the recent heat. However, experts said there are laws apartments and landlords have to follow if your AC unit breaks. “It is a very serious issue for tenants because their health, their family's health is at stake,” said Pamela Bridge,...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Where to Eat in the Phoenix Area in July & August

The restaurants listed are noteworthy and randomly selected from our rotating master list. We suggest that you confirm information, and we solicit your help in correcting any errors in the guide. We also ask readers to send us complaints in writing when one of the listed restaurants fails to meet expectations. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated, the listed restaurants offer free parking and recommend reservations for peak hours and large groups. Price categories reflect average dinner entrée prices; drinks, tax and tip are extra.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy