ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2019 N. 49th St. - 3

oucampus.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGORGEOUS REMODELED 2 BED 1 BATH RENTAL - This 2 Bed/1 Bath unit has been completely remodeled! Beautiful tile floors, Kitchen has been opened...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oucampus.org

1433 S. Stanley Pl.

AMAZING LOWER REMODELED*1BD*1BA*NEW FLOORING*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*CENTRAL AIR/HEAT*PARKING*POOL* IN THE HEART OF TEMPE - PLEASE CALL VERONICA AT 310 995-2545 OR VERONICA@DIGSMGMT.COM FOR AN APPOINTMENT. * A beautiful lower remodeled one bedroom and one bath with parking. * Super nice quiet 22 unit - 2 story building. * Bright and airy...
TEMPE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Tex Earnhardt’s old ranch eyed for high-end homes

The last major piece of land in Chandler available for a large single-family residential subdivision is a historic property. And that ain’t no bull. “This is the last of the 40 acres – everything else is like peanuts,” said David de la Torre, the city’s planning manager. “Everything else is just smaller infill stuff. So this is kind of the end of an era for Chandler.”
CHANDLER, AZ
oucampus.org

1514 E. Adams St.

AFFORDABLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN THE HEART OF CENTRAL PHOENIX - AFFORDABLE REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN THE HEART OF CENTRAL PHOENIX. WALK TO LIGHT RAIL, DOWNTOWN, CHASE FIELD, US AIRWAYS CENTER AND CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS. NO PETS. WATER INCLUDED, POWER IS THROUGH APS. Fees:. Lease preparation...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?. Here are three terrific spots to get your fix. Why it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations. Address: Check them...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
oucampus.org

2016 W Orangewood Ave

Luxury Apartments in the Alhambra Village area of Phoenix. 2 minute walk to the Light Rail at 19th Avenue. Macallister Phoenix offers luxury apartments outfitted with state of the art amenities such as upgraded countertops and chromium hardware, a sparkling community pool. You simply won't find convenience and class like this anywhere else. Every home provides a modern kitchen that features eye-catching essentials, including stainless appliances, spacious walk-in closets, faux wood flooring, and pristine Thermofoil Cabinets. Welcoming private patios and balconies are sure to provide a relaxing place to unwind, or space to entertain friends and family. Additionally, we're minutes away from Christown Spectrum Mall shopping! Call or text to schedule an appointment to tour our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

39 W Medlock

TOWNHOUSE LIVING - Small, beautiful Property with 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home with Loft. Our community in the heart of Uptown Phoenix In the Medlock Historic District. Walking distance from fine dining and shopping. Tile Floor / Carpet only in bedrooms. New Appliance. Microwave. Back Splash. Two Levels. Loft.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
azbigmedia.com

IDA on McKinley brings storage container housing to Downtown Phoenix

The new apartment complex IDA on McKinley will bring a new style of apartment living to downtown Phoenix while meeting almost all of the City of Phoenix’s Climate Action Plan goals. When walking down the streets of boarding Roosevelt Row and the restaurants, bars and apartments that encompass the...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Bed 1 Bath#Newer Appliances#Neutral Paint#Az Address
azbigmedia.com

Peoria will develop destination dining district in P83

The City of Peoria announced yet another development project in the P83 Entertainment District, bringing a highly sought-after destination dining district and restaurant concepts to Peoria. The Peoria City Council approved a development agreement and a real estate purchase agreement with Common Bond Development Group (CBDG) for the redevelopment of the north Peoria Sports Complex area.
PEORIA, AZ
oucampus.org

2302 N Central Ave Unit C303

2BR/2BA in Tapestry on Central - Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo in great central Phoenix location. This unit is on the 3rd floor facing the pool. Good condition with tile floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and two balconies. Laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Community features underground parking garage, amazing pool area, fitness center and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gas prices: Phoenix station selling fuel for $3.99 per gallon

PHOENIX - Gas prices continue their downward trend and one Valley gas station is taking things a step further. CK Food Mart is located at 20th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix. The owners of the gas station first lowered gas prices last month, charging $4.99 per gallon when the average was close to $6.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Big chill moving housing market toward balance

The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market is predicting that almost the entire region could see a balanced market – with supply meeting demand – by September. Buckeye is already there, according to the Cromford Report, and “Queen Creek and Maricopa will be in...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

327 E. La Jolla Drive

Heart of Tempe, remodeled 4 bedroom home. - Completely remodeled 4-bedroom home in the heart of Tempe. Home has fresh paint, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and most windows replaced in 2014. Wood Plank Tile throughout! Kitchen enjoys modern, white kitchen cabinets, glass tile back-splash, granite counters with large breakfast bar area, and stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bathrooms feature granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family/dining room. Large sliding glass door opens to a generous covered patio, spacious grass yard and citrus (lemon) trees. Close proximity to ASU, Tempe Library, Mill Avenue, Orbit runs right in front, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Gas prices continue to drop in Phoenix

Here's what you need to know about small claims court in Arizona. Arizona's Family's "On Your Side" podcast is breaking down a popular legal option to settle smaller disputes among people or businesses. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The mayor says the tornado destroyed 75 percent of the town, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

What renters need to know if AC breaks

Valley residents may be cranking their air conditioners to battle the recent heat. However, experts said there are laws apartments and landlords have to follow if your AC unit breaks. “It is a very serious issue for tenants because their health, their family's health is at stake,” said Pamela Bridge,...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Top sommelier planning Old Town restaurant

As one of only four advanced sommeliers in the state of Arizona, Wesam Kawa does everything from the heart. His success comes from learning as well as teaching and, staying true to himself has been the key to paving the way. As part of the Arizona sommelier community, I had...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2800 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2800/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136

For rent is a 2 bed/1.5 bath 2-floor condo in northern Phoenix. Minutes from I-10 but not living in the congested city, Mountain desert views. Basic cable included so tenant pays for Water/Sewer/ Trash, Electricity and gas. Washer/dryer hookup and can rent a washer/dryer for an additional $60/month. Unit also comes with 1 space carport. Complex has a pool which is great for children.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy