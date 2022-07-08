ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

3208 W. Sahuaro Dr

 4 days ago

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath with Pool - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great central location close to 17 freeway, shopping, dining...

azbigmedia.com

26-story X Phoenix II breaks ground in Downtown Phoenix

Today, Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of X Phoenix II, a new 26-story mixed-use residential high-rise located at 201 W. Van Buren in Phoenix’s downtown core. Designed by Clayco subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), this 632,442-square-foot project is owned and developed by Chicago-based developer, The X Company.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1433 S. Stanley Pl.

AMAZING LOWER REMODELED*1BD*1BA*NEW FLOORING*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*CENTRAL AIR/HEAT*PARKING*POOL* IN THE HEART OF TEMPE - PLEASE CALL VERONICA AT 310 995-2545 OR VERONICA@DIGSMGMT.COM FOR AN APPOINTMENT. * A beautiful lower remodeled one bedroom and one bath with parking. * Super nice quiet 22 unit - 2 story building. * Bright and airy...
TEMPE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here Are The 5 Best Public Pools In Arizona

July 11th is National Swimming Pool Day! What better way to celebrate than by taking a dip at one of the state's best public pools? Besides, the latest heat wave that's sweeping the national will surely have everyone searching for ways to cool off. Tripping.com compiled a list of the...
ARIZONA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Tex Earnhardt's old ranch eyed for high-end homes

The last major piece of land in Chandler available for a large single-family residential subdivision is a historic property. And that ain’t no bull. “This is the last of the 40 acres – everything else is like peanuts,” said David de la Torre, the city’s planning manager. “Everything else is just smaller infill stuff. So this is kind of the end of an era for Chandler.”
CHANDLER, AZ
Arizona Real Estate
AZFamily

Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
oucampus.org

327 E. La Jolla Drive

Heart of Tempe, remodeled 4 bedroom home. - Completely remodeled 4-bedroom home in the heart of Tempe. Home has fresh paint, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and most windows replaced in 2014. Wood Plank Tile throughout! Kitchen enjoys modern, white kitchen cabinets, glass tile back-splash, granite counters with large breakfast bar area, and stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bathrooms feature granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family/dining room. Large sliding glass door opens to a generous covered patio, spacious grass yard and citrus (lemon) trees. Close proximity to ASU, Tempe Library, Mill Avenue, Orbit runs right in front, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
TEMPE, AZ
Axios

3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?. Here are three terrific spots to get your fix. Why it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations. Address: Check them...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2800 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2800/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

2302 N Central Ave Unit C303

2BR/2BA in Tapestry on Central - Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo in great central Phoenix location. This unit is on the 3rd floor facing the pool. Good condition with tile floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and two balconies. Laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Community features underground parking garage, amazing pool area, fitness center and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gas prices: Phoenix station selling fuel for $3.99 per gallon

PHOENIX - Gas prices continue their downward trend and one Valley gas station is taking things a step further. CK Food Mart is located at 20th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix. The owners of the gas station first lowered gas prices last month, charging $4.99 per gallon when the average was close to $6.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gas prices continue to drop in Phoenix

Here's what you need to know about small claims court in Arizona. Arizona's Family's "On Your Side" podcast is breaking down a popular legal option to settle smaller disputes among people or businesses. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The mayor says the tornado destroyed 75 percent of the town, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

IDA on McKinley brings storage container housing to Downtown Phoenix

The new apartment complex IDA on McKinley will bring a new style of apartment living to downtown Phoenix while meeting almost all of the City of Phoenix’s Climate Action Plan goals. When walking down the streets of boarding Roosevelt Row and the restaurants, bars and apartments that encompass the...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Peoria will develop destination dining district in P83

The City of Peoria announced yet another development project in the P83 Entertainment District, bringing a highly sought-after destination dining district and restaurant concepts to Peoria. The Peoria City Council approved a development agreement and a real estate purchase agreement with Common Bond Development Group (CBDG) for the redevelopment of the north Peoria Sports Complex area.
PEORIA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Fly Bye Nails its Landing at Desert Ridge Marketplace

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s just the best damn Detroit-style pan pizza and oh-so-juicy, crispy chicken tenders to ever hit Arizona, as the much-buzzed-about second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially lands at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14. What started as...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

What renters need to know if AC breaks

Valley residents may be cranking their air conditioners to battle the recent heat. However, experts said there are laws apartments and landlords have to follow if your AC unit breaks. “It is a very serious issue for tenants because their health, their family's health is at stake,” said Pamela Bridge,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Volunteers needed in Arizona to drive cancer patients to appointments

PHOENIX — The American Cancer Society is searching for volunteers in Arizona willing to drive cancer patients to their medical appointments. After the coronavirus pandemic halted its "Road to Recovery" program, the organization announced Monday it was relaunching the transportation service. Local volunteers can decide how many rides they...
PHOENIX, AZ

