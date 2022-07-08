ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136

oucampus.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor rent is a 2 bed/1.5 bath 2-floor condo in northern Phoenix. Minutes from I-10 but not living in the congested city, Mountain desert views. Basic cable included so tenant...

azbigmedia.com

26-story X Phoenix II breaks ground in Downtown Phoenix

Today, Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of X Phoenix II, a new 26-story mixed-use residential high-rise located at 201 W. Van Buren in Phoenix’s downtown core. Designed by Clayco subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), this 632,442-square-foot project is owned and developed by Chicago-based developer, The X Company.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

High Street Expanding NE Phoenix Site

High Street, the 330KSF office, dining, retail and residential mixed-use development adjacent to City North and near Desert Ridge Marketplace, is planning a major expansion. Officials with ScanlanKemperBard, one of High Street’s owners, have said plans for the five-acre expansion site west of the existing center include a 140-room hotel, an office building of between 145KSF-160KSF and a parking structure. They say Marriott would like to put a limited-service hotel on the space to augment the nearby J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge. Officials add four or five companies have expressed interest in the new office building.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
luxury-houses.net

This $4,195,000 Magnificent Home in Phoenix Arizona is Elegant and Absolutely Perfect for Entertaining

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent estate property with glorious views of Camelback Mountain and exquisite lush manicured grounds is now available for sale. This home located at 4423 N Camino Allenada, Phoenix, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert E Joffe (Phone: 602-989-8300) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Body found in north Phoenix community lake

PHOENIX — Police discovered a man’s body floating in a north Phoenix lake on Monday afternoon. Officers received 911 calls about a possible drowning near Biltmore Drive and Laurel Lane around 2:30 p.m. That’s near the Lakeside Center by I-17. >> Download the 12 News app for...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

What renters need to know if AC breaks

Valley residents may be cranking their air conditioners to battle the recent heat. However, experts said there are laws apartments and landlords have to follow if your AC unit breaks. “It is a very serious issue for tenants because their health, their family's health is at stake,” said Pamela Bridge,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?. Here are three terrific spots to get your fix. Why it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations. Address: Check them...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Some of the unhoused in Phoenix are putting themselves in harm's way to stay cool

PHOENIX - Phoenix rescue crews have had several water rescues in just a day, and many of these people feel like they have no other way to cool down. "It’s really hard to live out here. It’s 114, and it’s hard to breathe and people are dying," a homeless woman said. "I’ve been going through a lot, and it’s not easy to be homeless out here."
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Federal Theatre in Downtown Phoenix Just Got a New Name

Dodge Theatre, Comerica Theatre, Arizona Federal Theatre, and now Arizona Financial Theatre. Yes, the performance venue at 400 West Washington Street in downtown Phoenix is getting a new name — again. The switch comes because the naming sponsor, Arizona Federal Credit Union, changed its own name earlier this year...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Peoria will develop destination dining district in P83

The City of Peoria announced yet another development project in the P83 Entertainment District, bringing a highly sought-after destination dining district and restaurant concepts to Peoria. The Peoria City Council approved a development agreement and a real estate purchase agreement with Common Bond Development Group (CBDG) for the redevelopment of the north Peoria Sports Complex area.
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

IDA on McKinley brings storage container housing to Downtown Phoenix

The new apartment complex IDA on McKinley will bring a new style of apartment living to downtown Phoenix while meeting almost all of the City of Phoenix’s Climate Action Plan goals. When walking down the streets of boarding Roosevelt Row and the restaurants, bars and apartments that encompass the...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Big chill moving housing market toward balance

The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market is predicting that almost the entire region could see a balanced market – with supply meeting demand – by September. Buckeye is already there, according to the Cromford Report, and “Queen Creek and Maricopa will be in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Experiencing 'Dangerously Hot' Temperatures

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that areas in the Valley are also experiencing excessive heat. There is an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for La Paz, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma Counties as well. Temperatures will range from a sweltering 109° to 114° in the afternoon in...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
GLENDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

2016 W Orangewood Ave

Luxury Apartments in the Alhambra Village area of Phoenix. 2 minute walk to the Light Rail at 19th Avenue. Macallister Phoenix offers luxury apartments outfitted with state of the art amenities such as upgraded countertops and chromium hardware, a sparkling community pool. You simply won't find convenience and class like this anywhere else. Every home provides a modern kitchen that features eye-catching essentials, including stainless appliances, spacious walk-in closets, faux wood flooring, and pristine Thermofoil Cabinets. Welcoming private patios and balconies are sure to provide a relaxing place to unwind, or space to entertain friends and family. Additionally, we're minutes away from Christown Spectrum Mall shopping! Call or text to schedule an appointment to tour our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

