The combination of comedy, fantasy and moral uplift makes The Magic Flute a perfect introduction to opera for newcomers to the art form. A large audience of children and adults was on hand Sunday afternoon at Temple Emanu-El for the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival’s presentation of Mozart’s valedictory operatic masterpiece. Judging from the continuous laughter and prolonged applause after arias and ensembles (as well as the loud ovation at the conclusion), the many neophytes in the crowd clearly enjoyed the experience.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO