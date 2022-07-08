ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Drafting the best Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks from the past 20 years: Locked On Buckeyes

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally this time of year is reserved for...

www.wkyc.com

buckeyescoop.com

6 Buckeye Sophomores Ready To Dominate College Football

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Many of the greatest seasons in Ohio State football history have happened thanks to second-year players who made huge leaps into stardom. The Super Sophs led the 1968 Buckeyes to a 50-14 win over Michigan,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Lands Commitment From 4-Star DE

Ohio State continued its recruiting dominance by landing another highly-touted prospect on Sunday. Four-star defensive end Jason Moore is on his way to Columbus, the Maryland native announced via his Twitter account. "Always had dreams, now it’s time to fulfill them," Moore said. "Buckeye Nation Let’s Get Active!!"
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: What counts as a failure?

Every year, Ohio State football fans expect the Buckeyes to compete for a national title. They have one of the most talented programs year in and year out. Fans expect that talent to equate to a lot of wins, which is a fair expectation. But some deem not winning a title any year a failure.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How Jermaine Mathews turned himself into an Ohio State football player in 30 days: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews had grown tired of the recruiting process and was content with the offers he’d earned heading into the summer. In his mind, there wasn’t much left to prove, and the rising senior at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati wasn’t interested in chasing something that he wasn’t completely sure he’d ever get. He’d decided his final summer as a high school student would be dedicated to visiting the schools that were interested -- which didn’t include Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around US shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

GoodGuys back in Columbus for 24th Summit Racing Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Goodguys returned to the Ohio Expo Center for the 24th Summit Racing Nationals. The show featured more than 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks. "What's new this year is we've opened our gates to 1997 and older vehicles, it's a 25-year rolling...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Picnic with the Pops honors Fleetwood Mac

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Picnic with the Pops concert featured the Columbus Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Fleetwood Mac. NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock hosted Saturday night’s event, which featured the crowd singing along to hits like “Go Your Own Way” and swaying to a version of “Landslide.” Hundreds packed the Columbus Commons for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus bishop: Paulist priests asked for separation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new bishop of the Columbus Catholic diocese is getting backlash and angry criticism over one of his first major decisions: to remove the Paulist priests from their position of leadership at St. Thomas More Newman Center on the Ohio State University campus. Bishop Earl Fernandes, who was installed May 31, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Teen missing from Mosquito Lake believed to be in Columbus

(WKBN) — A teen last seen at the Mosquito Lake campgrounds on July 7 is now believed to be in the Columbus area, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen in the park’s campgrounds at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was originally believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Basement Authority shares expert advice on preventing basement floods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rains, recent flooding will affect Columbus residents. Chris McLaughlin, water management expert with Ohio Basement Authority, joined Good Day Columbus with advice on how you can stay dry and clean up after unexpected flooding. McLaughlin warns waiting for the next heavy rain may...
COLUMBUS, OH
travelawaits.com

14 Restaurants In Columbus, Ohio Perfect For Outdoor Dining

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. Winters can be long in Ohio, making outdoor dining once the sun peeks out and days become long even more of an experience to treasure. If you have not been to Columbus in a while or have never even thought...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Crash sends car into downtown Columbus restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A crash sent a car into a downtown Columbus restaurant overnight. According to officers, it happened around 3 a.m. at the corner of North High Street and Spring Street. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be okay. The accident...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Gorgeous Places To Go Camping In Ohio

Summer is in full swing which means it’s time to bust out those tents. We live in such a beautiful state and there are so many different places to choose from and get back to nature. If you’re in need of a wonderful weekend getaway, check out these awesome...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Central Ohio businesses are hiring; competition growing for workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite rising prices for food, fuel, and just about everything else, lots of central Ohio businesses are still hiring. About 372,000 jobs were added in the United States last month, which is more than most expected. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.6% nationally for the...
COLUMBUS, OH

