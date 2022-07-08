Nolan Jones is coming to Cleveland? The impending MLB Draft on NHL Draft night: Locked On Guardians

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and later worked in the NFL, including a stint as interim coach of the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines’ program in 1990. The two-time Big Ten coach of the year won a conference championship in each of his first three years and was 44-13-3 with four bowl victories over five seasons. He resigned in May 1995, less than a week after he was arrested on charges stemming from a drunken outburst at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO