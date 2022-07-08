Timeline of events that led to the Cleveland Browns trading Baker Mayfield: Locked On Browns

Heinz Field, the home of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers for last 21 years, is no more — and a Michigander is the reason why. The Steelers announced Monday that Acrisure, a Fintech company which operates a top 10 global insurance broker and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, purchased the naming rights to Pittsburgh's North Shore stadium. Greg Williams, a native of Lansing, serves as the chairman and CEO of Acrisure, which he co-founded in 2005.
Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller, who later served as interim coach with the Detroit Lions, died on Monday at the age of 81. More on this story to come on freep.com. Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.
