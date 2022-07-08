ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Timeline of events that led to the Cleveland Browns trading Baker Mayfield: Locked On Browns

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a short time, Baker Mayfield seemed...

www.wkyc.com

The Detroit Free Press

Get to know Greg Williams, the Michigan CEO who bought the naming rights to Heinz Field

Heinz Field, the home of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers for last 21 years, is no more — and a Michigander is the reason why. The Steelers announced Monday that Acrisure, a Fintech company which operates a top 10 global insurance broker and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, purchased the naming rights to Pittsburgh's North Shore stadium. Greg Williams, a native of Lansing, serves as the chairman and CEO of Acrisure, which he co-founded in 2005.
PITTSBURGH, PA

