Timeline of events that led to the Cleveland Browns trading Baker Mayfield: Locked On Browns

Heinz Field, the home of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers for last 21 years, is no more — and a Michigander is the reason why. The Steelers announced Monday that Acrisure, a Fintech company which operates a top 10 global insurance broker and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, purchased the naming rights to Pittsburgh's North Shore stadium. Greg Williams, a native of Lansing, serves as the chairman and CEO of Acrisure, which he co-founded in 2005.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO