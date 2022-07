WGNS has received several emails from listeners who live in the city limits of Murfreesboro asking why they continue to hear the sound of fireworks - a full week after the 4th of July has passed? While we can't answer the question as to why some people are still shooting fireworks, we can tell you that it's against Murfreesboro ordinances to shoot fireworks within the city limits right now. In fact, the ordinances surrounding fireworks in Murfreesboro only allow for them to be fired on July 3rd through the 5th and on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO