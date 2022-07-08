ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrel and Bones to Add DFW Location

 4 days ago
Barrel & Bones Craft Bar and Smokehouse appears to have a third location in the works. The latest addition to the brand developed by Kelcher Entertainment Group is being planned for the Summertree shopping center at 12300 Inwood Rd. in Dallas.

According to state licensing information, the nearly 3,000-square-foot space will undergo renovations on the bar, dining areas, kitchen, and restrooms. The work could be completed by sometime this fall, but there is no official word on when the new Barrel & Bones might open to the public.

Barrel & Bones has two other locations currently in operation—The Colony and Carrollton. The menu offers a wide range of fare. Appetizers include Buffalo Fried Deviled Eggs and Smoked Brisket Queso.

You can also order combo plates with two meats and a side. Smokehouse meats include brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, and sausage. Burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads are also offered, along with a number of sides—mac & cheese, fried okra, smoked poblano creamed corn, to name a few.

For lunch on Sundays, the Morning After section of the menu offers Briskets and Gravy. Yes, you read that correctly! Briskets and Gravy includes a homemade biscuit topped with scrambled egg, smoked brisket, and jalapeno sausage cream gravy. You can also get Avocado Toast or the Plan B, which is a handcrafted Bloody Mary meal with a fried chicken wing, fried okra, and an onion ring.

The bar menu is extensive with a variety of whiskeys, beer, and hand-crafted cocktails available.

