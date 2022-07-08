July Downtown Thursday draws large crowd

Hundreds of community members headed downtown for this month’s Downtown Thursday event.
MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran said she was incredibly happy with the turn out.
“It was amazing. I was so pleased with how it went from the weather, to the vendors,” Cochran said. “The food and the bands absolutely knocked it out of the park.”
Nearly every food truck had a consistent line of people waiting to get their hands on tacos, BBQ, mini donuts, and gluten free Puerto Rican food.
Downtown Thursday being her first event in Owatonna, owner of La Borinqua Amanda Velazques said she was so happy with everything, and despite the sometimes long wait times, her customers were gracious and kind about the wait.
Velazquez was also elated to learn she would be joining the ranks among the other food trucks at the Steele County Free Fair this year.
Cochran said she has received nothing but positive comments and feedback about this month’s event and is looking forward to what next month has to bring.
If you've hung out at Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, Minnesota or walked by the newly renovated Peace Plaza, you may have noticed a few bright signs up in the windows where Mac's once stood that say, "We'll be OPAning soon!". The Rochester restaurant will be the third location in the United States for this company that got its start in Canada and is all about good food and feeling good!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents wanting a taste of fresh chicken have a new restaurant to try out. Today is the grand opening of Minnesota’s first ever Slim Chicken’s restaurant located in Mankato. The restaurant will be taking over the spot on Madison Avenue that most-recently housed Grizzly’s...
Not too long ago, I had a day as a mom where I felt completely helpless. It was almost time for "Meet the Teacher" at school and there was a day when my child seemed to be unrecognizable to me. OCD and severe anxiety were now part of our everyday life and I had absolutely no idea who I could trust or what to do next to help my child. Helpless doesn't actually even begin to describe how I felt as a mom, especially when I found out all of this was the result of a trauma that happened while at an elementary school in Rochester, Minnesota.
A website called Brewery Stars recently released an updated list of the best breweries in the entire state of Minnesota. Three of those breweries in the top 20 are in Rochester!. I a big craft beer fan, as you may already know by now. I love going to breweries and...
This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
The photo showed up in Scott Rake's Facebook feed last month, a digital relic of a day 10 years in the past. He and Jeff Hilger, a fellow racehorse owner and breeder, were celebrating a landmark event for their industry: the approval of an agreement that would nearly double purses at Canterbury Park, providing about $70 million in additional funds over the next decade.
My grandma was a true Minnesotan- born in St. Paul in 1938 before moving to a farm in what would become Lakeville as a small child. She went to St. Olaf College and settled in Apple Valley when the town was in its relative infancy. Suffice to say, she dealt...
It's been vacant for nearly four years but we now know which business is going in at the former Toys R Us site in Rochester. There have been a LOT of changes in the business community here in southeast Minnesota over the past two years since we've all been dealing with the pandemic. Some changes were even happening BEFORE the pandemic, as was the case with some big-box retailers.
Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota's new law allowing hemp-derived THC edibles kicked in July 1, it surprised many, including city and county leaders across the state. The law set the rules for maximum legal dosages for gummies, packaging, warning labels and the age of purchase. But it was fairly silent on the issue of how and where those products can be sold, and under what circumstances.
I'm sorry, but June 30th seems just a tad bit too soon for what I saw at the North Target in Rochester, Minnesota. I almost dropped the gallon of milk and stash of clearance items I don't actually need when I saw what I saw. 😡. Shocking Discovery Found in...
Northfield Chief of Police Mark Elliott has confirmed reports that a suicide note was found with the body of Lisa Wade, the mother of. missing 6-year-old Northfield girl Elle Ragin. The note is quoted as saying “Elle is dead. I love you all. I am so sorry sorry sorry sorry.” Chief Elliott said that was the entirety of what was written.
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured Saturday night when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Rew Wing. The State Patrol says 46-year-old Nathan Cram of Waterville was driving the 2003 Harley Davidson with 41-year-old Jennifer Cram of Waterville in the passenger seat when they crashed into a deer on Highway 19. The crash was reported shortly before 8 PM just west of the intersection with Goodhue County Road 6 a couple of miles west of the Red Wing City limits.
A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
(ABC 6 News) - Late Thursday night, a man lost control of his moped and crashed into a parked car, leaving him in critical condition. The 37-year-old victim was going northbound on Broadway Ave S in the right lane when he veered off the road. The victim clipped a concrete pole in the parking lof of John Hardy's BBQ before crashing into a parked car.
A Wells man is accused of damaging crops and other property when he ran his pickup off-road earlier this month. Christopher John Warmka, 51, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property last week in Faribault County Court. A criminal complaint says Faribault County deputies responded July 2 to a...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – New trial dates have been set for a fatal shooting. Derrick Timothy Days, 29 of South St. Paul, and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 23 of Minneapolis, were arrested in June 2021 for the killing of Todd Lorne Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man. Rochester police say the two were shot in the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW on June 6, 2021, following a fight over a dice game.
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
