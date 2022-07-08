July Downtown Thursday draws large crowd

Hundreds of community members headed downtown for this month’s Downtown Thursday event.

Plenty of people couldn't help but to get up and dance during the music at Downtown Thursday this week.

MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran said she was incredibly happy with the turn out.

“It was amazing. I was so pleased with how it went from the weather, to the vendors,” Cochran said. “The food and the bands absolutely knocked it out of the park.”

Nearly every food truck had a consistent line of people waiting to get their hands on tacos, BBQ, mini donuts, and gluten free Puerto Rican food.

Nearly every food truck at Central Park had a long line of patrons waiting to get their hands on some of the various foods.

Downtown Thursday being her first event in Owatonna, owner of La Borinqua Amanda Velazques said she was so happy with everything, and despite the sometimes long wait times, her customers were gracious and kind about the wait.

Many gathered at Central Park to sing and dance along with Branded: Hot Country.

The construction in the downtown continued on during Thursday's festivities and drew many onlookers — children and adults alike — watching the large equipment at work.

Velazquez was also elated to learn she would be joining the ranks among the other food trucks at the Steele County Free Fair this year.

The weather was perfect to draw hundreds in downtown Owatonna Thursday.

Cochran said she has received nothing but positive comments and feedback about this month’s event and is looking forward to what next month has to bring.