ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna People's Press

July Downtown Thursday draws large crowd

By EMILY KAHNKE emily.kahnke@apgsomn.com
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

Hundreds of community members headed downtown for this month’s Downtown Thursday event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UQtw_0gZEvhHw00
Plenty of people couldn’t help but to get up and dance during the music at Downtown Thursday this week. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com) By ANNIE HARMAN annie.harman@apgsomn.com

MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran said she was incredibly happy with the turn out.

“It was amazing. I was so pleased with how it went from the weather, to the vendors,” Cochran said. “The food and the bands absolutely knocked it out of the park.”

Nearly every food truck had a consistent line of people waiting to get their hands on tacos, BBQ, mini donuts, and gluten free Puerto Rican food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsZtP_0gZEvhHw00
Nearly every food truck at Central Park had a long line of patrons waiting to get their hands on some of the various foods. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com) By EMILY KAHNKE emily.kahnke@apgsomn.com

Downtown Thursday being her first event in Owatonna, owner of La Borinqua Amanda Velazques said she was so happy with everything, and despite the sometimes long wait times, her customers were gracious and kind about the wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476ztU_0gZEvhHw00
Many gathered at Central Park to sing and dance along with Branded: Hot Country. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com) By EMILY KAHNKE emily.kahnke@apgsomn.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wq1pm_0gZEvhHw00
The construction in the downtown continued on during Thursday’s festivities and drew many onlookers — children and adults alike — watching the large equipment at work. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com) By EMILY KAHNKE emily.kahnke@apgsomn.com

Velazquez was also elated to learn she would be joining the ranks among the other food trucks at the Steele County Free Fair this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnFqu_0gZEvhHw00
The weather was perfect to draw hundreds in downtown Owatonna Thursday. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com) By ANNIE HARMAN annie.harman@apgsomn.com

Cochran said she has received nothing but positive comments and feedback about this month’s event and is looking forward to what next month has to bring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHnTk_0gZEvhHw00
Children flocked to Steely, the county fair mascot, for a photo and a high five while he walked around central park Thursday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com) By EMILY KAHNKE emily.kahnke@apgsomn.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester!

If you've hung out at Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, Minnesota or walked by the newly renovated Peace Plaza, you may have noticed a few bright signs up in the windows where Mac's once stood that say, "We'll be OPAning soon!". The Rochester restaurant will be the third location in the United States for this company that got its start in Canada and is all about good food and feeling good!
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Minnesota’s first Slim Chicken’s restaurant opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents wanting a taste of fresh chicken have a new restaurant to try out. Today is the grand opening of Minnesota’s first ever Slim Chicken’s restaurant located in Mankato. The restaurant will be taking over the spot on Madison Avenue that most-recently housed Grizzly’s...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Enjoy Ice Cream and Fun at Free Kickoff Event in Rochester

Not too long ago, I had a day as a mom where I felt completely helpless. It was almost time for "Meet the Teacher" at school and there was a day when my child seemed to be unrecognizable to me. OCD and severe anxiety were now part of our everyday life and I had absolutely no idea who I could trust or what to do next to help my child. Helpless doesn't actually even begin to describe how I felt as a mom, especially when I found out all of this was the result of a trauma that happened while at an elementary school in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Tacos#Doughnut#Bbq#Puerto Rican#La Borinqua
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Concern mounts as end nears for Canterbury Park's deal with Mdewakanton Sioux

The photo showed up in Scott Rake's Facebook feed last month, a digital relic of a day 10 years in the past. He and Jeff Hilger, a fellow racehorse owner and breeder, were celebrating a landmark event for their industry: the approval of an agreement that would nearly double purses at Canterbury Park, providing about $70 million in additional funds over the next decade.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What’s Going In the Old Toys R Us Site in Rochester

It's been vacant for nearly four years but we now know which business is going in at the former Toys R Us site in Rochester. There have been a LOT of changes in the business community here in southeast Minnesota over the past two years since we've all been dealing with the pandemic. Some changes were even happening BEFORE the pandemic, as was the case with some big-box retailers.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
FARIBAULT, MN
KFIL Radio

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
ALBERT LEA, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota cities scramble to regulate THC edibles

MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota's new law allowing hemp-derived THC edibles kicked in July 1, it surprised many, including city and county leaders across the state. The law set the rules for maximum legal dosages for gummies, packaging, warning labels and the age of purchase. But it was fairly silent on the issue of how and where those products can be sold, and under what circumstances.
MINNESOTA STATE
kymnradio.net

Elliott confirms details of Wade suicide note; City seeking board & commission applicants; Northfield Shares accepting grant proposals for 2023

Northfield Chief of Police Mark Elliott has confirmed reports that a suicide note was found with the body of Lisa Wade, the mother of. missing 6-year-old Northfield girl Elle Ragin. The note is quoted as saying “Elle is dead. I love you all. I am so sorry sorry sorry sorry.” Chief Elliott said that was the entirety of what was written.
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Motorcyclists Hurt in Collision With Deer Near Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured Saturday night when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Rew Wing. The State Patrol says 46-year-old Nathan Cram of Waterville was driving the 2003 Harley Davidson with 41-year-old Jennifer Cram of Waterville in the passenger seat when they crashed into a deer on Highway 19. The crash was reported shortly before 8 PM just west of the intersection with Goodhue County Road 6 a couple of miles west of the Red Wing City limits.
RED WING, MN
Kristen Walters

Iconic Minnesota restaurant closed this week after 40 years

A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
MINNESOTA STATE
kymnradio.net

Sheriff Jesse Thomas on extra enforcement on Hwy 3

Rice County Jesse Thomas announces that there will be extra enforcement on Hwy 3 beginning Friday, July 8, and discusses the use of drones by the department, including in the search for Elle Ragin.
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Wells man destroyed crops, other property during off-road run

A Wells man is accused of damaging crops and other property when he ran his pickup off-road earlier this month. Christopher John Warmka, 51, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property last week in Faribault County Court. A criminal complaint says Faribault County deputies responded July 2 to a...
WELLS, MN
KIMT

New trial dates set over fatal shooting after Rochester dice game

ROCHESTER, Minn. – New trial dates have been set for a fatal shooting. Derrick Timothy Days, 29 of South St. Paul, and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 23 of Minneapolis, were arrested in June 2021 for the killing of Todd Lorne Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man. Rochester police say the two were shot in the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW on June 6, 2021, following a fight over a dice game.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
97
Followers
249
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy