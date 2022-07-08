ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler Animal Services teams up with CASA to provide Backpacks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Animal Services teams up with CASA to provide backpacks to East Texas students. For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services is partnering with CASA for Kids of East Texas to donate...

Laid back shepherd Bogie available for adoption in Tyler

Bogie is the sweetest boy you will ever meet. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bogie is a white shepherd weighing in at about 80 pounds and is totally vetted. Bogie would thrive in any home environment — he is very laid back. Bogie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bogie, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. You must have an approved adoption application before a meet-and-greet with Bogie can be scheduled. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

UT Health EMS crew pays tribute to fallen paramedic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas paramedic is being honored at a national level for the sacrifice he made while in the line of duty. State and local agencies escorted the National EMS Memorial through Smith County today on Interstate 20 to honor UT Health East Texas paramedic David Eads. Last November Eads was killed while driving an ambulance in Hunt County. According to DPS, the ambulance struck a semi backing out of a driveway across two lanes of traffic.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Growing Pains for East Texas State Fair

At the time, a 50-year lease to assure the East Texas State Fair a permanent home seemed like forever. But now, with the end of that term less than five years away, fair officials may be facing a little more pressure to raise enough funds to relocate one of the state’s largest events.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Teen drowns while swimming Trinity River

The National EMS Memorial, known as the Tree of Life, is making its way across the country during a multi-state procession. It passed through Smith County on Interstate 20 as East Texas crews escorted them to the Rusk County line. KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke Monday with Doug Lewin, President...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County searching for missing Brownsboro teen

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen almost two weeks ago. Maylon Couey went missing from Brownsboro on June 29, and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on July 1, officials said. Couey is 5’4″, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

How to protect your children from ‘dry drowning’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With more families headed to the pool or lake to beat this triple-digit heat, swim instructors are stressing the importance of teaching your little one how to swim. It is just as much of a life skill as walking and talking, except this skill can save your life. A major concern […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Silver Alert discontinued for Henderson Co. senior citizen

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A statewide Silver Alert was discontinued around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning after an East Texas woman was reported missing from a home in Gun Barrel City. Additional details about the situation were not immediately available. Law enforcement have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gregg County declines helping to fund proposed Longview amphitheater

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says he does not think the time is right to help the City of Longview fund a proposed amphitheater. On Monday, Stoudt, as well as Longview city leaders, met with the CEO of Red Cat Projects and a representative with Wolverine Interests about the proposed 8,500 seat amphitheater to be built on the southwest corner of I-20 and Estes Parkway in south Longview.
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Missing Henderson County woman found

(UPDATE 8:01 a.m.) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert, and said the missing woman has been found. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman by Gun Barrel City police. Sandra Turnbaugh, 81, was last seen at the 800 block of […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead after Tyler house fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that two people died after a house fire in Tyler Friday morning. The second deceased person was the individual that was unaccounted for, said officials. Firefighters confirmed a man and woman died in the fire and the man’s body has been sent for an autopsy. […]
TYLER, TX

