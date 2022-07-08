ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK appoints counterterror cop to head troubled London police

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbjKA_0gZEoJyj00
Britain Police Chief FILE - Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley speaks to the media in London, Sept. 15, 2017. Veteran counterterrorism police officer Mark Rowley will be the new chief of London’s troubled Metropolitan Police, the British government said Friday, July 8 2022. Rowley, who was head of counterterrorism at the force between 2014 and 2018, becomes commissioner of Scotland Yard after a string of controversies undermined public confidence in the country’s largest police force. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) (Victoria Jones)

LONDON — (AP) — Veteran counterterrorism police officer Mark Rowley will be the new chief of London’s troubled Metropolitan Police force, the British government said Friday.

Rowley, who was head of counterterrorism at the force between 2014 and 2018, becomes commissioner of Scotland Yard after a string of controversies undermined public confidence in the country’s largest police force. He will have the task of restoring the reputation of a force that was last month placed in “special measures” by the country’s police watchdog.

Rowley’s predecessor Cressida Dick quit in February after falling out with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said Dick wasn't doing enough to tackle allegations of misogyny and racism in police ranks.

Rowley, 57, promised to “fight crime with communities – not unilaterally dispense tactics.”

“Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent, which has been so heavily dented in recent years as trust and confidence have fallen,” he said.

The force has been under intense pressure to reform since a serving police officer, Wayne Couzens, was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a stranger, Sarah Everard, while she was walking home at night in London in 2021. The police force’s subsequent handling of vigils and protests against Everard’s slaying also came under heavy criticism.

Earlier this year, an investigation slammed a culture of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment at one London police station, Charing Cross.

The force has been criticized for the way it handled the case of two Black sisters murdered in a London park in 2020 — their bodies found by a family search party because police weren't looking for them — and for failing to stop serial killer Stephen Port, who drugged and killed four young men he met online.

Rowley’s start date hasn't been announced.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Rowley’s Met Police will offer ‘more of the same’ on race, campaigners fear

The new Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is unlikely to take a tough stance on tackling racism in policing, a former superintendent fears.Mr Rowley, the former National Police Chiefs Council’s counterterrorism lead, retired from policing in 2018 but was confirmed to be returning as the Met Police’s chief on Friday.However, Leroy Logan, 65, said he was not “enthralled” upon learning of his former colleague’s appointment, claiming he was “more of the same” and no different from his predecessor Cressida Dick.“Mark Rowley has never shown himself out to understand equality, diversity and inclusion - in particular racism, systemic or otherwise....
SOCIETY
The Independent

Police forced to apologise after smashing car window of man who accused officers of racial profiling

Police have been forced to apologise after smashing the car window of a man who had accused officers of racial profiling. Ryan Colaço’s window was shattered by an officer after he was wrongly stopped on suspicion of carrying drugs near Cannon Street station in central London during lockdown on 29 May, 2020.The location manager for the television and film industry was pulled from the vehicle, put against a wall, then driven to a police station and strip searched, where nothing illicit was found.Shortly before he was stopped Mr Colaço, who’s of Asian heritage, had been interviewed by Channel 4 News...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Stephen Port
Daily Mail

Settling in Sutton: Hong Kong migrants desperate to start a new life in Britain are all aiming for the south London suburb due to its good schools and affordable houses

It has three of the top ten state schools in London, plenty of leafy outdoor public space and relatively affordable places to live. Now, thanks to those plus points, the south London borough of Sutton has become a haven for thousands of people from Hong Kong who have moved to Britain following China's crackdown of the financial hub.
U.K.
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#London Police#Mayor Of London#Counterterror#Metropolitan Police Force#British#Scotland Yard
Daily Mail

Met police must apologise to family of Richard Okorogheye found dead in Epping Forest after bungled missing person probe as officer told mother: 'If you can't find your son, how do you expect us to?', watchdog says

The police watchdog have said the Metropolitan Police must apologise to the family of a black teenager found dead in Epping Forest after a bungled missing persons operation in which an officer told his mother: 'If you can't find your son, how do you expect us to?'. Richard Okorogheye's mother,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

House-hunting Boris Johnson may have to evict tenants from his homes: The outgoing PM's £1.2m house in Camberwell and Grade II listed cottage in Oxfordshire are both currently being rented

The end of Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister leaves him with a rather pressing problem – finding somewhere to live. When he leaves office he may not be able to return to his previous home, because it and another property owned by him and his wife Carrie are let to tenants.
U.K.
PBS NewsHour

At least 15 killed in tavern shooting in South Africa, police say

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg’s Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition, according to police. Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
BBC

World War Two remains in France may be missing dad, son told

Human remains found on a former World War Two battlefield in France may be those of a missing East Yorkshire soldier, his son has been told. Sherman tank driver David Blyth, 25, was posted as missing during the Battle of Normandy on 4 August 1944. Bone fragments, along with the...
MILITARY
CNBC

Inside a $2,140 per month apartment in London

Nancy Olaoye, 31, lives with her husband Kunle in a two-bedroom apartment in London. Together, they pay £1,750 – or roughly $2,140 – per month in rent. The apartment also includes a study and access to a garden. Nancy works as a global head of marketing and events at a tech company, and Kunle is a strategic consultant.
U.K.
BBC

Met Police special constable charged with rape in Shropshire

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape. Special Constable Paul Hoile, 40, was arrested in Benfleet, Essex, on Wednesday night and charged on Friday. He has been charged with three counts of rape and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two arrested in Essex illegal money lending inquiry

A man and woman have been arrested in Essex on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering. They were arrested by the England Illegal Money Lending Team during a raid at a home in Billericay. A man, 59, and woman, 42, were taken into custody and bank notes, documents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy