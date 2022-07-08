ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

Pennsylvania dispatcher who failed to send ambulance charged in 2020 death

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVFp4_0gZEoI6000

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A 911 dispatcher has been charged after prosecutors said he refused to send an ambulance to a woman who was severely ill.

The Greene County District Attorney’s Office told WPXI that Leon Price was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the administration of law or other government function.

Diania Kronk passed away in 2020, after her daughter, Kelly Titchenell, called 911 and asked for an ambulance to be sent to her mother, WPXI reported.

In a recording of the 911 call, an operator, identified by police as Price, responded to Titchenell’s request for an ambulance by asking if she was “willing to go” to a hospital approximately half an hour away from her rural home, The Associated Press reported. Price said he would send an ambulance, but said, “we really need to make sure she’s willing to go.”

When Titchenell and her children arrived at the house, she found her mother nude on the front porch and talking incoherently, the AP reported.

“According to the investigation, (Kronk) was denied medical services when all three ambulances were available for dispatch,” District Attorney David Russo told WPXI. Prosecutors said Kronk’s death was a “direct result” of a 911 policy violation.

“This is unheard of, to me. I mean, they’ll send an ambulance for anything,” Titchenell told the AP. “And here I am telling this guy that my mom’s going to die. It’s like, her death, and she doesn’t get an ambulance.”

Russo told the AP that he is also investigating whether there was any inappropriate policy or training that would have resulted in dispatchers refusing services to callers.

Titchenell has also filed a lawsuit against Price in federal court, accusing him of “callous refusal of public emergency medical services,” the AP reported. In the lawsuit, Titchenell said that she told Price that her mother was jaundiced, incoherent and bleeding, and that Titchenell had to watch her mother die a slow death because no ambulance was sent, WPXI reported.

Kronk died at 56 years old, within 24 hours of Price’s failure to send an ambulance, WPXI reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

SWAT: Standoff with escaped Ohio inmate has ended

SWAT: Standoff with escaped Ohio inmate has ended On July 11, detectives went to the Baymont Inn in Mason to serve Thomas Cromwell’s warrant arrest, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said. (NCD)
MASON, OH
KRMG

Cops: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were seeking a lone gunman in at least three of the shootings. The shootings appear to have occurred after robberies...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
County
Greene County, PA
Greene County, PA
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Hunt on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two people were killed and three wounded in robberies before dawn Monday at six 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were seeking the same lone gunman in at least three of the crimes. The string of violence occurred occurred within...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Son of Arkansas congressman arrested on drug charges

ROGERS, Ark. — The son of Arkansas congressman Steve Womack has been arrested on drug charges, authorities said. James Womack, 34, of Rogers, who has a history of drug arrests and convictions, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, KNWA-TV reported. According to an arrest...
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Dispatcher#Wpxi#The Associated Press
KRMG

Detroit cash bail reforms to strike at racial inequality

Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates have agreed to settle a federal class-action lawsuit over cash bail practices, which activists say routinely and unconstitutionally jail poor and working class defendants despite evidence of their inability to pay. Both sides say the reforms, to be announced Tuesday, strike...
DETROIT, MI
KRMG

US sailor dies aboard California-docked aircraft carrier

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The U.S. Navy has identified a sailor who died onboard an aircraft carrier over the weekend in Southern California. He’s 22-year-old Darren Collins, an Information Systems Technician 2nd Class from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Collins died Sunday morning as the USS Carl Vinson was docked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KRMG

US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. government on Monday agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasing critical habitat designations in Alaska waters for North Pacific right whales, one of the rarest whale species in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries estimates...
ALASKA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy