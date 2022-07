Amid record high gas prices, the past week has given a slight bit of relief to drivers in Austin as the average price per gallon across the city has fallen 19.4 cents, averaging $4.21 today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 830 stations in Austin. Prices in Austin are 47.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet still stand $1.45 per gallon higher than a year ago.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO