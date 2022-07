The history behind Tasmanian whisky powerhouse Lark has everything you want in an origin story: a villain, a hero and a moment of inspiration that would change everything. The villain: Lady Jane Franklin, wife of the governor of Tasmania in 1838, who did not like whisky. So much did she not like it that she is said to have pronounced: “I would prefer barley be fed to pigs than it be used to turn men into swine.” She convinced her husband, governor John Franklin, of the ills of the demon drink, and he outlawed distilling in Tasmania that year. And thus it remained until 1989, when we meet...

SCOTLAND ・ 1 DAY AGO