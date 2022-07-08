ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Violent San Angelo Fugitive Wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released a wanted poster for "Fugitive Friday" featuring a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Humberto Morales Jr., 40, is currently wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In the Facebook post, the SAPD writes:. "Mr....

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Family Violence Top the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Local law enforcement had a busy weekend as over 30 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police warn of “swap and sell” scammers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has recently reported a string of fake Facebook accounts creating false posts on local “Swap and Sale” pages. The false reports have been highlighting “Crimes” that they claim to have been committed here in San Angelo and they have been asking individuals to share and like the posts. This in turn continues to spread the misinformation resulting in unnecessary stress and panic for whoever reads it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: July 11, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released an alert to avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street due to a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle, a Silver Kia Soul crashed into a street sign after a run-in with another vehicle. Police Officers and EMS are currently on the scene. The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Sent to Prison for Murder Over a Cell Phone

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for murder after taking a plea deal. According to court documents, Sydney Kennon, 24, has been sentenced to 15 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for shooting Roy Perez with a firearm. According to court documents,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#West Texas#Wanted Poster#State Of Texas#Violent Crime#Sapd#P3
KLST/KSAN

Municipal court announces ‘Warrant Roundup’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Municipal Court has set a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants as announced on the city’s Facebook page. According to the city website, the court has generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants that must be resolved prior to to the 4:30 p.m. deadline in order for their name to not appear on the warrant list which will subject the individual to be arrested “at anytime, place of environment, or home.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily News | Local Nursing Home Director Arrested

SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! two members of the San Angelo Republic Women, Kellye Duncan and Lori Wilson, join the show. Also we break the news regarding a nursing home director that has been booking into the Tom Green County jail. Plus we catch up...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's When the San Angelo Municipal Court Will Publish All Names of People with Outstanding Warrants

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Municipal Court generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants. In order to have a name on the warrant list removed prior to publication, the individual’s warrants must be disposed of prior to 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022. Failure to appear and dispose of outstanding warrants will mean that the individual is subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The ghost towns of Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Lonestar State is known for many things from our love of football to our Buc-ee’s gas stations and simply just knowing everything is bigger and better in Texas. Besides these things, Texas is also known for having the most ghost towns, 511 to be exact.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Southside Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead

ABILENE, TX – An Abilene man was charged with murder over the weekend after police say he shot a man outside of a bar. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jun. 25 at around 1:48 a.m., officers with the APD were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. 7th St. for the report of shooting victim. It was later learned that a man had been shot across the street from the local bar Spanky P's Tavern.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Four Concho Valley counties listed as high risk for COVID by CDC

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four Concho Valley counties have been listed as high risk for transmission of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC. COVID-19 community levels are determined by the CDC based on the number of new infections and hospitalizations reported over the last 7 days and the percentage of inpatient hospital beds taken by COVID patients.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Concho Valley, Big Country and the Heartland. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy