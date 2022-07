HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beautiful weather today; trade winds blowing, sun shining and a few windward and mauka showers; probably the nicest day of the week. Tomorrow is a transition weather day. An increase in seas and shower coverage, is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday as the remnants of tropical cyclone Bonnie move from E to W across the Hawaiian Islands. Another surge in trade winds, sea heights and gusty showers are possible this weekend as weakening tropical cyclone Darby approaches from the East.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 HOURS AGO