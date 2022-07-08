ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

15 Hidden Gems To Visit Within A Couple Of Hours From GR

By Jojo Girard
 4 days ago
If you're looking for an inexpensive day trip for the family close to Grand Rapids, look no farther than these wonderful little inexpensive places. West Michigan Has A Plethora Of Day Trip Places To Visit. To be honest, this little list is jut the tip of the iceberg as...

Whole Foods in Grand Rapids Set to Open Next Month

It's been almost two years since the original announcement that a Whole Foods Market would be opening in the Grand Rapids area -- now we know where and when the store will be open for business. In December of 2020 it was announced that Whole Foods Market would be opening...
The Lodge In South Haven Stops Reservations Because of Rude Customers

The Lodge has really transformed from what it once was since opening during the pandemic, but many locals say this is the go-to spot in town. Over the course of the past two months, however, there has apparently been some rudeness towards the staff which has resulted in The Lodge in South Haven taking a stand for their employees. They recently voiced their unhappiness in an announcement stating that in the future they'll be ending their reservation services:
8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What's better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
Highly Suspect Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022

Highly Suspect have announced a fall tour - and they're making a stop in Grand Rapids!. Highly Suspect to Rock Grand Rapids in October 2022. Highly Suspect are coming to GLC Live at 20 Monroe Friday, October 14, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m....
Young entrepreneur enjoying the sweet smell of success

KALAMAZOO, Mi. — A young entrepreneur is making a name for herself in Kalamazoo and beyond. We learned what's behind her sweet smell of success. Anaya Fernando is the CEO and founder of Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats, where every product lives up to the name, they all smell good enough to eat, but they're designed to simply curb your cravings for smooth, silky skin. No guarantees though, that they won't make you hungry for more. From body butter to whipped soap, bath bombs, lip gloss, lip scrubs and more. Anaya says she just wants her scents to be different than those of her competitors. And they are. From chocolate chip cookie to pineapple papaya, to strawberry pound cake, Anaya dreams up, tests and approves each one.
The Kalamazoo River Gator

This isn't something you hear everyday…There has been a gator spotting in the Kalamazoo River!. River goers are being urged to stay off the Kalamazoo river until authorities can confirm and locate a 4 to 5 foot alligator that has been seen swimming in the river. The sightings...
3 West Michigan Stables Who Offer Guided Horseback Riding

It has been years since I attended summer camp, but the memories stick with me. As a young Girl Scout I spent several summers at Camp Merrie-Woode outside of Plainwell. Fun fact: Camp Merrie-Woode is, "the oldest continuously-licensed overnight camp in the entire state of Michigan." I have fond memories...
Great Lakes resurrection: Muskegon Lake transforms from industrial dump to 'ridiculous' potential

MUSKEGON, MI -- Cindy Larsen was in her office at Muskegon's chamber of commerce when she heard screaming coming from the reception area. Alarmed, she went to investigate. Turns out they were "screams of glee" from a long-ago resident who had returned for a visit and was overwhelmed by the beauty of Muskegon Lake, Larsen told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle.
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids dog trainer launches West Michigan Dog Pageant

A local dog trainer will host the first dog pageant in Grand Rapids to celebrate dogs of all shapes and sizes. Adam "the Dog Trainer" Bonner, a local canine behaviorist, will host the inaugural West Michigan Dog Pageant at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Richmond Park Pavilion, 963 Richmond St. NW in Grand Rapids.
Was A Navy Ship Named for Grand Rapids? Yes, Twice!

This may be a little bit of history lost on most of us, but there was actually a Navy Gun Ship (boat) named for the the City of Grand Rapids!. The USS Grand Rapids (PG-98) was a gunship built during the Vietnam War. Susan Ford, then the 12 year old daughter of Grand Rapids congressman Gerald Ford, christened the USS Grand Rapids by breaking the bottle of champagne over the bow at its launch. Mom, Betty, of course, and dad and others at her side and the USS Grand Rapids behind them.
American flight makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Officials say an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids. Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director, says around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit.
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

