Final Fantasy 7 Remake was reportedly almost a two-part series

Everyone knows that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a trilogy now, but it could have been only two parts.

During an interview with the Japanese publication Famitsu (translation by VGC), producer Yoshinori Kitase and creative director Tetsuya Nomura initially couldn’t decide if the Final Fantasy 7 Remake should be two or three parts.

“The reason we didn’t announce how many parts there would be until now was because we were considering whether it would be a trilogy or a two-part series,” Nomura said. “Originally, I was planning a trilogy, but Kitase suggested that they would like to explore the possibility of a two-part series.”

Kitase then explained his reasoning behind the project potentially being a two-parter.

“It’s one of the many ideas that came up. At the beginning of development for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, it was difficult to see how many man-hours and what kind of development cycle would be necessary, but by the time we finished, we could understand the required man-hours and schedule,” Kitase said. “Therefore, in truth, I thought that there might be an option to make it to the end in the next game.”

Last month, Square Enix not only revealed Rebirth, the second installment in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, but also that development on part 3 is already underway. According to Nomura, there probably won’t be more additions beyond that.

“Right away, there were no plans to create more than three games,” Nomura explains. “Since Final Fantasy 7 Remake only led up to leaving Midgar, it is difficult to incorporate the original content in the remaining two parts, so some people may be worried that something may be omitted. Rest assured that the remaining volume will not merely be a digest of the original.”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth doesn’t have a solid release date yet, though it’s slated for sometime next winter. That’s more than enough time for fans to get over the disappointing easter egg business.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.