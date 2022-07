Billy Jack Helms of Geneva passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was 88. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Ben Vickers and Rev. John Baxter, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva, directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, PO Box 846, Geneva, AL 36340.

GENEVA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO