'It's not even remotely close' ... (sticks it to 10 feet): This interaction between Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller was too good

By Riley Hamel
 4 days ago
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The wind picked up Friday afternoon for the late wave during the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

When the breeze is swirling, it’s tough to pull the right stick.

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller were having trouble deciding on which club to hit into the par-3 6th, but in the end, Speith took Greller’s advice and hit the wedge his bagman was most comfortable with.

As soon as he hit it, the four-time major champion hated it.

“I mean, it’s just not even remotely close to getting 90 yards,” Spieth said when his ball was in the air.

His reaction was priceless once his ProV1 found the putting surface.

