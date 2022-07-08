ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 599 will be closed overnight for pavement preservation work

Tukwila Blog
Tukwila Blog
 4 days ago

Southbound SR 599 in Tukwila will be closed between SR 99 and S. 133rd Street starting at 11 p.m. Friday night, July 8, and continuing through Saturday morning, July 9 at 6:30 a.m.

Signed detours will be in place, and drivers are encourage to consider alternate routes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says this is fore pavement preservation work.

  • ⛔️All lanes on southbound SR 599 in #Tukwila between SR 99 & South 133rd Street closing
  • 🕰️From 11 p.m. Friday night, July 8 through Saturday morning, July 9 at 6:30 a.m.
  • ✅Signed detour will be in place; consider alternate routes
  • 🚧For pavement preservation work

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tukwila, WA
Traffic
City
Tukwila, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pavement
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tukwila Blog

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila, WA
169
Followers
253
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Tukwila, WA

 https://tukwilablog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy