TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 599 will be closed overnight for pavement preservation work
Southbound SR 599 in Tukwila will be closed between SR 99 and S. 133rd Street starting at 11 p.m. Friday night, July 8, and continuing through Saturday morning, July 9 at 6:30 a.m.
Signed detours will be in place, and drivers are encourage to consider alternate routes.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says this is fore pavement preservation work.
- ⛔️All lanes on southbound SR 599 in #Tukwila between SR 99 & South 133rd Street closing
- 🕰️From 11 p.m. Friday night, July 8 through Saturday morning, July 9 at 6:30 a.m.
- ✅Signed detour will be in place; consider alternate routes
- 🚧For pavement preservation work
