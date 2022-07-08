TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 599 will be closed overnight for pavement preservation work

Southbound SR 599 in Tukwila will be closed between SR 99 and S. 133rd Street starting at 11 p.m. Friday night, July 8, and continuing through Saturday morning, July 9 at 6:30 a.m.

Signed detours will be in place, and drivers are encourage to consider alternate routes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says this is fore pavement preservation work.