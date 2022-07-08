15 Hidden Gems To Visit Within A Couple Of Hours From GR

KALAMAZOO, Mi. — A young entrepreneur is making a name for herself in Kalamazoo and beyond. We learned what’s behind her sweet smell of success. Anaya Fernando is the CEO and founder of Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats, where every product lives up to the name, they all smell good enough to eat, but they’re designed to simply curb your cravings for smooth, silky skin. No guarantees though, that they won’t make you hungry for more. From body butter to whipped soap, bath bombs, lip gloss, lip scrubs and more. Anaya says she just wants her scents to be different than those of her competitors. And they are. From chocolate chip cookie to pineapple papaya, to strawberry pound cake, Anaya dreams up, tests and approves each one.

