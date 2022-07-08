ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Examining the legal strategy of WNBA star Brittney Griner who's on trial in Russia

NPR
 3 days ago

In a courtroom outside Moscow, WNBA star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to possession of a vape cartridge containing cannabis oil. In Russia, that's punishable by up to 10 years in a penal colony. Griner also told the judge she did not intend to break the law. Theodore Simon is a...

www.npr.org

NPR

'Legacy of Violence' documents the dark side of the British Empire

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that he would be resigning. In 2002, in an article in The Spectator about how he thinks people wrongly blame British colonialism for Africa's problems, he wrote, (reading) the continent may be a blot, but it is not a blot upon our conscience. The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge anymore.
INDIA
NPR

The Jan. 6 committee will focus on extremist groups in its next hearing

The committee investigating the January 6 insurrection plans a hearing tomorrow on the role of extremist groups. Prosecutors charged leaders of two far-right groups with seditious conspiracy. So what kind of contact did they have with former President Trump? Here's NPR investigative correspondent Tom Dreisbach. TOM DREISBACH, BYLINE: The two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Brittney Griner's wife demands the U.S. do more to have Russia release her

Scott Simon speaks with international security expert Danielle Gilbert about Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug charges. Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, is speaking out. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERELLE GRINER: I'm frustrated that my wife is not going to get justice. We are not...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Americans#The U S Constitution
NPR

Politics chat: Executive order on abortion access; Trump allies subpoenaed; jobs up

President Biden signs an executive order on abortion access, positive signs for the U.S. economy, and trouble for former President Donald Trump: we review the week in politics. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. President Biden expressed shock and sadness over the assassination of Prime Minister Abe yesterday and then remarked on how...
POTUS
NPR

Ukraine prepares for first rape case connected to the Russian invasion

Ukraine is preparing for the first rape case connected to the Russian invasion. Prosecutors say there are many more but acknowledge the challenges ahead. Rape is a war crime, but cases that make it to trials or tribunals are remarkably rare because survivors are traumatized and often feel shame and reluctance to testify. NPR's Deborah Amos begins her report from a refugee center outside of Warsaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Politics chat: Biden to Saudi; next Jan. 6 hearing Tues.; gun owners support control

The House Jan. 6 committee will hold another public hearing Tuesday. Also, an NPR/Ipsos poll found that gun owners overwhelmingly support some gun control measures. We'll start this hour by looking ahead to President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia this coming week. He's getting heat for that because of the kingdom's record on human rights. But it's also an important partner right now, especially as Biden is trying to keep oil prices down. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins us now to talk about it. Good morning, Domenico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Former Minister of Women's Affairs outlines the historical changes in Afghanistan

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Sima Samar, Afghanistan's former Minister of Women's Affairs. She's among the voices featured in a four-part PBS documentary, "Afghanistan: The Wounded Land," AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's been nearly a year since U.S. forces left Afghanistan, leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban. And...
WORLD
NPR

Shinzo Abe's political party sees a big win in Japan's election

Japanese voters will keep the government they have. In national elections, they gave victory to the Liberal Democratic Party and its allies. That is the party of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday. So what does this result mean for the world's third largest economy and a vital U.S. ally? Sheila Smith joins us next, a senior fellow for Asia Pacific studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Welcome to the program.
WORLD
NPR

Ukraine invasion — explained

The roots of Russia's invasion of Ukraine go back decades and run deep. The current conflict is more than one country taking over another; it is — in the words of one U.S. official — a shift in "the world order."
POLITICS
NPR

Biden plans to tackle oil, human rights on trip to the Mideast

President Biden will meet with nearly a dozen Mideast leaders on a trip this week that will cover issues from Yemen to oil to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Another big story we're following is President Biden's upcoming trip to the Middle East. This week, he'll meet nearly a dozen Mideast leaders in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia, where he'll sit in on a summit of Arab leaders. One issue will be oil, with high gas prices on the minds of many Americans. But the White House is stressing a host of other issues, too, from Yemen to Ukraine. Human rights advocates wonder how their issues will fit in here. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Tel Aviv. Hey, Daniel.
POTUS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Encore: Midterms election misinformation

Over the past few weeks, the January 6 Commission has shown how many lives were upended by Donald Trump's false attacks on the American election system. Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss were election workers in Georgia during the 2020 election, and they were driven into hiding when Trump and his team falsely accused them of rigging the election.
ELECTIONS
NPR

Native Americans tell Haaland their stories of being forced into boarding schools

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ramona Klein, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, about a listening tour among Native Americans by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland kicked off a listening tour yesterday to hear the stories of Native American students who were forced to attend boarding schools. In May, her department released a report showing that for close to 200 years, the U.S. operated or oversaw these schools. It found that students went through extensive sexual, physical and mental abuse. We talked to Ramona Klein, who is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, based in North Dakota. She was forced to attend one of those schools as a child. Before we start, I should mention this interview refers to physical and sexual abuse of children and may be disturbing to listeners. I asked her to describe the day she began attending the school when she was just 7.
EDUCATION

