Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is shot and killed

 3 days ago

Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has died after being shot at a campaign event. His death was announced by the country's public broadcaster, NHK. Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He left office in 2020. But his leadership has had a lasting impact on Japanese politics. And his killing, a...

NPR

Shinzo Abe's assassination was a rare act of violence in Japan. What happens now?

A wake and funeral service for Japan's former prime minister are taking place in Tokyo tomorrow and Tuesday. Shinzo Abe's death by gunfire Friday was a stunning event in a country where few private citizens own guns and where the last national political figure to be assassinated was killed by a samurai short sword in 1960. Pomona College politics professor Tom Le joins me now from Japan to discuss the significance of the shooting. Welcome to the program.
POLITICS
NPR

Exit polls suggest victory for Japan's ruling party in parliamentary election

Exit polls suggest victory for Japan's ruling party in a parliamentary election that has been overshadowed by the assassination two days ago of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It's hardly surprising that his party, which has run Japan for most of the past seven decades, is on track to win. But Abe's death may have boosted voter turnout and shifted the focus of the election. NPR's Anthony Kuhn is following the story from Seoul and joins us now. Welcome, Anthony.
BUSINESS
NPR

Shinzo Abe's complicated political legacy

Following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, NPR's Miles Parks speaks with professor Jeff Kingston about Abe's long legacy in Japan. The assassination of Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, at a campaign event this week shocked the world. Abe resigned in 2020 and was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history. He's credited with reshaping the nation's economy as well as its place on the world stage. In the wake of his death, leaders around the world and across the political spectrum have expressed their grief and praise for the former prime minister. To help us better understand Abe's political legacy, I'm joined by Jeff Kingston. He's a professor of history and Asian studies at Temple University's campus in Tokyo. Professor Kingston, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
NPR

Former Minister of Women's Affairs outlines the historical changes in Afghanistan

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Sima Samar, Afghanistan's former Minister of Women's Affairs. She's among the voices featured in a four-part PBS documentary, "Afghanistan: The Wounded Land," AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's been nearly a year since U.S. forces left Afghanistan, leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban. And...
WORLD
NPR

Sri Lankan president and prime minister agree to step down amidst angry protests

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Menaka Indrakumar, a reporter based in Colombo, Sri Lanka, about the mass protests that prompted the prime minister and president to agree to step down. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The Sri Lankan president and prime minister have both agreed to step down after intense demonstrations yesterday that...
PROTESTS
NPR

Sea lions chase away California beachgoers

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sea lions like their space. At a beach in California, two sea lions started chasing people who got too close and woke them. Of course. Video shows the moment of panic. The sea lions waddled after a fleeing crowd before swimming away in the ocean. Nobody was hurt. Experts are using this moment to remind people that sea lions are adorable but insist on a right to sleep. If you want to take pictures, stay 50 feet away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Uber leak reveals how company lobbied governments to help its global rise

Leaked documents show how Uber executives did business. The documents are dubbed the Uber Files. The files show the company, which many people use to get a ride, dodged local tax laws and worked to slow down investigations of its practices, even took advantage of its drivers. Someone gave these documents to The Guardian, which shared them with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, where Sydney Freedberg is the chief reporter. Good morning.
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Sri Lanka's opposition parties hope to install a new government amid the turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's opposition political parties were meeting Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the country's president and prime minister offered to resign in the most dramatic day of monthslong political turmoil, with protesters storming both leaders' homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the economic crisis.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
NPR

Could Turkey block Finland and Sweden NATO membership?

It looks like commitments by Sweden and Finland to fight militant groups brought Turkey to drop objections to those countries joining NATO. But it's still not quite a closed issue in Turkey. MILES PARKS, HOST:. In late June, NATO invited Sweden and Finland to join the alliance after one of...
POLITICS
NPR

Biden plans to tackle oil, human rights on trip to the Mideast

Another big story we're following is President Biden's upcoming trip to the Middle East. This week, he'll meet nearly a dozen Mideast leaders in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia, where he'll sit in on a summit of Arab leaders. One issue will be oil, with high gas prices on the minds of many Americans. But the White House is stressing a host of other issues, too, from Yemen to Ukraine. Human rights advocates wonder how their issues will fit in here. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Tel Aviv. Hey, Daniel.
POTUS
NPR

Former diplomat is in favor of a prisoner swap to bring Brittney Griner home

NPR's Miles Parks speaks with the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about the likelihood of a diplomatic solution in the case of American basketball star Brittney Griner. MILES PARKS, HOST:. The WNBA All-Star Game gets underway tomorrow. But this year, one of the league's biggest superstars will not...
NBA
NPR

Ukraine invasion — explained

The roots of Russia's invasion of Ukraine go back decades and run deep. The current conflict is more than one country taking over another; it is — in the words of one U.S. official — a shift in "the world order."
POLITICS
NPR

Politics chat: Biden to Saudi; next Jan. 6 hearing Tues.; gun owners support control

We'll start this hour by looking ahead to President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia this coming week. He's getting heat for that because of the kingdom's record on human rights. But it's also an important partner right now, especially as Biden is trying to keep oil prices down. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins us now to talk about it. Good morning, Domenico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Hardened by 8 years of war, many Ukrainians are staying put

Now to Eastern Europe, where Russian military forces are continuing to advance along Ukraine's eastern border. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled cities and towns there, but many are staying for now. NPR's Emily Feng reports from eastern Ukraine. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: We meet Mikhael here on a train...
MILITARY

