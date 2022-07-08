ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Yackety Sax' becomes the soundtrack to Boris Johnson's resignation

NPR
 3 days ago

(SOUNDBITE OF BOOTS RANDOLPH'S "YAKETY SAX" Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Best known as the theme for "The Benny Hill Show," this became a soundtrack yesterday for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

These lawmakers are gunning for Boris Johnson's Prime Minister role

The race is on for 10 Downing Street. It's only been four days since Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign as Britain's prime minister, and already 11 lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party are lining up to replace him. For more, we've got NPR's Frank Langfitt with us. Good morning, Frank.
POLITICS
NPR

Authors speak out against trend of reading and returning ebooks

OK. Plenty of people - maybe you've even done this, Rachel; I don't know - buy clothes and then return them?. MARTIN: I have done that. INSKEEP: OK. All right. People do it. And if it doesn't fit, of course, that's reasonable. But some authors would like buyers to do that a little less often with books, specifically e-books sold on Amazon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: There's a word somewhere in there...

And it's time to play The Puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. Now, welcome back from vacation. RASCOE: Well, it was a honeymoon, but...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Hill
Person
Boots Randolph
Person
Hugh Grant
Person
Boris Johnson
NPR

Politics chat: Biden to Saudi; next Jan. 6 hearing Tues.; gun owners support control

The House Jan. 6 committee will hold another public hearing Tuesday. Also, an NPR/Ipsos poll found that gun owners overwhelmingly support some gun control measures. We'll start this hour by looking ahead to President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia this coming week. He's getting heat for that because of the kingdom's record on human rights. But it's also an important partner right now, especially as Biden is trying to keep oil prices down. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins us now to talk about it. Good morning, Domenico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Sri Lankan president and prime minister agree to step down amidst angry protests

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Menaka Indrakumar, a reporter based in Colombo, Sri Lanka, about the mass protests that prompted the prime minister and president to agree to step down. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The Sri Lankan president and prime minister have both agreed to step down after intense demonstrations yesterday that...
PROTESTS
NPR

Hardened by 8 years of war, many Ukrainians are staying put

Now to Eastern Europe, where Russian military forces are continuing to advance along Ukraine's eastern border. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled cities and towns there, but many are staying for now. NPR's Emily Feng reports from eastern Ukraine. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: We meet Mikhael here on a train...
MILITARY
NPR

Why did Elon Musk want Twitter in the first place?

The battle between Elon Musk and Twitter isn't going anywhere anytime soon. In April, the billionaire businessman persuaded Twitter's reluctant board members to sell the social media company for $44 billion. But just this week, Musk reversed course, complaining that Twitter had failed to provide information he'd asked for. Felix Salmon is chief financial correspondent for Axios. He joins us now from New York City. Welcome.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sax#Uk#Yackety Sax#Parliament#Fadel#Npr
NPR

Life Kit: Activism doesn't have to be intimidating

We all have different causes that call us to action. These days, there are plenty to choose from - whether it's gun rights, the abortion debate, or even the war in Ukraine. But with so many big problems out there, the idea of working to make real change happen can be intimidating, or it can feel futile - or both. Life Kit's Andee Tagle offers a different view on what it means to be an activist.
ADVOCACY
NPR

With 'Dear Poetry' podcast, journalist finds reprieve from burnout

And finally today, you know we love poetry. And a new podcast says it might even be able to fix your problems. The "Dear Poetry" podcast is like a poetry advice column where listeners call in and share something that's troubling them. Then a guest poet or author finds a poem that connects with the listener's situation. One caller expressed his worries for humanity, and author Cheryl Strayed responded with "Good Bones" by Maggie Smith.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NPR

Politics chat: Executive order on abortion access; Trump allies subpoenaed; jobs up

President Biden signs an executive order on abortion access, positive signs for the U.S. economy, and trouble for former President Donald Trump: we review the week in politics. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. President Biden expressed shock and sadness over the assassination of Prime Minister Abe yesterday and then remarked on how...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NPR

Books We Love: NPR's summer 2022 picks

If you're on the hunt for your book club's next read, look no further. Pop Culture Happy Hour host Linda Holmes has recommendations from the latest edition of Books We Love. If you're looking for a summer read, NPR's Books We Love project has you covered. They've selected the best books of 2022 so far and have tagged the ones that are scary or funny, the ones that touch on identity or history or current events. Here to talk about the entries in the crucial Book Club Ideas category is Linda Holmes, one of the hosts of the NPR podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour. Hey, Linda.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy