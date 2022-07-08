Wizards owner on Bradley Beal's no-trade clause: He doesn't want to be traded and we don't want to trade him
Josh Robbins: Ted Leonsis on the no-trade clause in Bradley Beal's new five-year, $251 million contract: "He doesn't want to be traded, and we don't want to trade him."
Lillard is the tied for third as the longest tenured NBA player to remain with the team that he was drafted by, joining Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. His career on court earnings is now $436 million. That ranks only behind Kevin Durant, Curry and Beal.
Bradley Beal will lead the Wizards for 5 more years. He proved his dedication once again, as well as his belief to the organization. He's ready for coming up next challenges.
"I believe in my heart I can win a champonship here". #DCFamily @Bradley Beal
Wizards owner on Bradley Beal's no-trade clause: He wants to be here and we don't want to deal him
At the end of the press conference, Bradley Beal’s sons are asking for the car keys and candy
Brad declines, asking if his son knows how to drive
“Mommy, daddy said no.” 😂 – 12:54 PM
When asked if his two boys have any questions during the presser, Beal cuts in: "Tell 'em I want Juan Soto to come teach me how to hit."
Bradley Beal says staying in Washington Is better than winning it with four all-stars up and leaving somewhere. He says he believes in his heart he can win a championship here.
"Winning a championship here would mean the world to me. That would mean more than up, leaving, and playing with four other All-Stars. I firmly believe in my heart that I can win here."

– Bradley Beal
– Bradley Beal – 12:45 PM
On drafting, Ted Leonsis says Rui, Deni, and Corey are good players. He highlights the Wizards drafting John Wall, Otto Porter, and Bradley Beal. He gives credit to Todd and Davis as well.
Bradley Beal on why he re-signed with the Washington Wizards. Beal also says it falls on him, and he wants to bring a championship here.
"It's never going to stop. Next thing y'all will be talking about it 'oh, when is he going to lift his clause?'"

– Bradley Beal
– Bradley Beal – 12:29 PM
Monte’s [Morris] my guy, I’m glad he’s on board.
– Bradley Beal on PG Monte Morris – 12:25 PM
Ted Leonsis was asked about the no-trade clause, and he said he didn't view Bradley Beal asking for the clause as "a point of leverage" but instead as "a point of partnership."
Bradley Beal says he is a big fan of Monte Morris.
This is a sign of our commitment to Bradley. With that commitment we ask he help us now take the next step, rebuild, become playoff caliber team, bring in talent via trades, and free agent signings. Be in it for the long term with us.

– Ted Leonsis on Bradley Beal
– Ted Leonsis on Bradley Beal – 12:24 PM
Ted Leonsis says people around the league have told him they wish they had relationships with their players like the Washington Wizards do with Bradley Beal on signing/giving him his No-Trade Clause extension.
“I wish we had a relationship like you have with your players.”
– Ted Leonsis on what rival league owners have said to him since re-signing Bradley Beal on a supermax deal – 12:22 PM
Bradley Beal opens up his press conference by talking about Brittney Griner, and events in the country, St. Louis, and also speaks on his re-signing.
"This is such a great day for the Washington Wizards franchise. Like Ted [Leonsis] said this is huge for showing the league this is a destination. We just re-signed one of the most highly sought after free agents."

– Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard on Bradley Beal
– Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard on Bradley Beal – 12:16 PM
"I have to thank this organization for giving me this opportunity because it doesn't always come."

– Bradley Beal
– Bradley Beal – 12:15 PM
Ted Leonsis on the no-trade clause in Bradley Beal’s new five-year, $251 million contract: “He doesn’t want to be traded, and we don’t want to trade him.” – 12:14 PM
"It's hard to be excited in this moment. We have Brittney Griner in Russia still. Highland Park just lost 6-7 lives. My hometown between July 5-now, there were 22 shootings."

– Bradley Beal's opening statement in his Supermax press conference
– Bradley Beal’s opening statement in his Supermax press conference – 12:14 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
In his opening remarks, Bradley Beal notes his happiness at getting his new deal – but notes the detainment of Brittney Griner, the Highland Park murders on July 4 and multiple shootings in his hometown of St. Louis since the start of the month.
Beal opens by saying it's difficult for him to be overly excited about his contract right now with Brittney Griner still in Russia and on the heels of the Highland Park shooting.
“He doesn’t want to be traded and we don’t want to trade him.”
– Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis on Bradley Beal – 12:11 PM
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis is speaking now on Bradley Beal’s press conference.
“He doesn’t want to be traded, and we don’t want to trade him.” Says it’s special to have that kind of commitment “in today’s NBA.” – 12:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Ted Leonsis starts the Bradley Beal presser by sending the organization's condolences to Japan and the Japanese people, after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe Thursday evening.
Washington Wizards President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard
Coach Wes Unseld Jr. & Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/ER9wkk7Lvj – 12:05 PM
Tommy Sheppard, Bradley Beal, and Wes Unseld Jr.
Supermax contract press conference. pic.twitter.com/VoK2UE4ozw – 12:04 PM
ICYMI: My Wizards summer-league diary includes:
• Fresh comments from Monté Morris about his trade to D.C. and fit with Bradley Beal,
• Corey Kispert’s offseason focus areas &
• coverage of Isaiah Todd’s strong showing in Thursday’s scrimmage vs. Miami.
Here’s my Wizards summer-league diary, which includes:
• Fresh comments from Monté Morris about his trade to D.C. and fit with Bradley Beal,
• Corey Kispert’s offseason focus &
• coverage of Isaiah Todd’s strong showing in today’s scrimmage vs. Miami.
Wizards will hold a Friday noon press conference for the re-signing of Bradley Beal with Ted Leonsis, Tommy Sheppard, and Wes Unseld Jr. in DC
Quinton Mayo: I want to win a championship and I want to do it here. The reason I'm here is because I think we can win here. – Bradley Beal on re-signing with the Wizards
Ava Wallace: Beal, on if discussions about his future are going to stop now: "It's never going to end. Because now you guys are going to be like, 'when is he going to lift this clause.'"
Quinton Mayo: "The only thing I have to prove is I'm a winner. That's it. I have to win." – Bradley Beal
