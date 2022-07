Journalist-host-producer, Dr. Despina Afentouli discusses Fine Arts and Culture with Ioannis Maronitis, the President of the Club for UNESCO of Piraeus and Islands and the CEO and President of International Action Art. But during this Modern Odyssey episode, Mr. Maronitis holds a surprise for the Modern Odyssey program by honoring BronxNet’s Executive Director, Michael Max Knobbe, and Modern Odyssey’s journalist, host and producer, Dr. Despina Afentouli, with awards of excellence.

