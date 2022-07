Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s brief and conflict-filled time as the Brooklyn Democratic leader may be coming to an end. The Assembly member who took the helm of the state’s largest county organization in 2020, told City & State she’s not stepping down right now – but said she’s been busy, and left the door open to giving up power at the party’s organizing meeting in a couple months. “Those are rumors. I’m not stepping down,” Bichotte Hermelyn said. “We’ll just see what happens in September.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO