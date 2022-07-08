ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

The Napa Deli to Open a Second Location in Walnut Creek

By Post By: Nadine Blanco
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8WGH_0gZE8jpk00
Photo: Facebook / The Napa Deli & Catering

The Napa Deli is coming soon to Walnut Creek! The family-owned business recently secured a 2,814 square-foot restaurant space at 1970-B Tice Valley Blvd. in Rossmoor, where they are now in the permitting stage before beginning construction.

The Napa Deli was founded in 2015 by Dave Barraza, alongside his sons Kyle and Jason. Dave tells What Now San Francisco that he hopes their new location will be open by the end of this year, though at this point everything remains up in the air.

Still, the plan is to serve the same fresh and tasty menu that makes them a favorite lunch spot out in Fairfield. From the Jameson Canyon BBQ Tri Tip to the Sonoma Turkey Bacon Panini, the goal is to bring the “taste and ambiance of Napa” to the greater East Bay region.

In addition to hot sandwiches and paninis, The Napa Deli has a fine selection of breakfast options, salads, wraps and cold sandwiches. They also offer the option to build your own panini, sandwich or wrap, as well as catering services.

For more information and to order online, visit www.thenapadeli.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

This Legacy Southern Food Restaurant in Lower Haight Is Closing After 45 Years

Nikki Cooper, second generation owner and operator of Two Jack’s Nik’s Place, announced on Instagram on July 9 she sold the remainder of her lease at the 45-year-old Lower Haight restaurant. July 14 will be the last day of service for the legendary business. She writes that she’ll begin a new chapter in her career as a program director for the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce, and that Two Jack’s Nik’s Place staff will get the opportunity to work at the 984 Gilman Avenue sister location Two Jack’s Seafood in the Bayview. The news is a heavy blow considering everything Cooper has done with the restaurant since taking ownership in 2006.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
americancraftbeer.com

New Belgium Brewing Pitches Beer Theme Park In Napa

The industry is buzzing about a rumor that New Belgium Brewing was seriously looking to open a Voodoo Ranger IPA amusement park in Napa County, the heart of California wine country. The company describes its new venture as 136-acres of beer-powered fun. The future park will include several large scale...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Mountain lion spotted in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Surveillance video captures a mountain lion prowling in the front yard of a home in Brentwood. It happened just after midnight Saturday at a home near Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue less than two miles from the Brentwood Country Club. The mountain lion appears to be untagged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rossmoor, CA
Local
California Restaurants
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
Walnut Creek, CA
Restaurants
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Restaurants
Walnut Creek, CA
Food & Drinks
SFGate

Hundreds line up for comeback of 97-year-old Bay Area venue

The neon marquee sparkled against the darkening sky and the rich warble of a mighty Wurtlizer organ swelled from the entryway of the storied Stanford Theatre for the first time in over two years, signifying a triumphant comeback for the historic movie house and a much-needed boost for the Bay Area’s repertory film community.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Berkeley restaurant hopeful about reopening after losing lease

BERKELEY – Staff and longtime customers have been saying their final farewells to Cesar on Shattuck, but the owners have some news that could change the future for the beloved restaurant.July 23rd is the last time Cesar will open its doors to customers at this location. After more than 24 years serving the community, it's not ready to say goodbye just yet.Every night, you can hear the rumble of chatter as dishes and cocktails are served.It's not just another restaurant on Shattuck but a place where regulars and foodies have been coming for years, in some cases decades. "I've been...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Bacon Panini#The Napa Deli
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa winery appoints assistant wine maker

Rachael Froehlich is joining RD Winery in the Napa Valley as assistant winemaker and production manager. “Rachael is a driven, passionate winemaker, whose talents are only growing. I’m so glad to have her join the RD Winery team,” says Mailynh Phan, RD Winery CEO. “Much has changed since we opened our tasting room in 2020 and started officially sharing our wines in the U.S. market. Rachael’s dynamic experience and skillset lend themselves beautifully to our approach of bringing community into everything we do.”
NAPA, CA
calmatters.network

A home for Cambodian cuisine pops up in San Bruno

On weekends, a banner unfurls from the awning at San Bruno’s Pho de Nguyen and advertises Sitha Yim’s “authentic Khmer food.” In a time when pop-ups attract tens of thousands of social media followers and boxes of poppy seed bagels and black sesame egg tarts sell out months in advance, temporary restaurants seem trendy and glamorous, opportunities for chefs to cook with unrestrained creativity and without the headaches of managing payrolls and increasing rents.
SAN BRUNO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley: Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire on Bridgehead Road

At 11:25 am Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire along Bridgehead Road along I-160 in the City of Oakley. While responding, Engine 93 reported smoke showing from the fire station and when Battalion 9 arrived on scene reported 1/4 acre fire with a couple of structures threatened at the trailer park.
OAKLEY, CA
point2homes.com

4846 Mattos DR, Fremont, Alameda County, CA, 94536

Listed by V. Attanasio with Amare Real Estate Services. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This stunning home features gracious living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and every possible amenity has been provided. Resort style living close to all that the Bay Area has to offer. Over 600K of high end upgrades have been completed inside and out. You will not find these kind of finishes in any other property in Glenmoor! Situated on approximately 10000 sf lot, the backyard features a custom pool, spa and firepit and commercial grade outdoor kitchen. This retreat is highlighted with water features, wet decks and lush lawn area, ideal for entertaining in style and the sauna is an added bonus! The inviting kitchen features a Sub Zero build in refrigerator and Wolf range, built in buffet, classic quarts counters and spacious dining bar! Truly a must see, not to be missed opportunity to own in desirable Glenmoor, close to schools, parks, shops, dining and commute resources.
FREMONT, CA
What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
164
Followers
114
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy