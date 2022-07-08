The Napa Deli to Open a Second Location in Walnut Creek

Photo: Facebook / The Napa Deli & Catering

The Napa Deli is coming soon to Walnut Creek! The family-owned business recently secured a 2,814 square-foot restaurant space at 1970-B Tice Valley Blvd. in Rossmoor, where they are now in the permitting stage before beginning construction.

The Napa Deli was founded in 2015 by Dave Barraza, alongside his sons Kyle and Jason. Dave tells What Now San Francisco that he hopes their new location will be open by the end of this year, though at this point everything remains up in the air.

Still, the plan is to serve the same fresh and tasty menu that makes them a favorite lunch spot out in Fairfield. From the Jameson Canyon BBQ Tri Tip to the Sonoma Turkey Bacon Panini, the goal is to bring the “taste and ambiance of Napa” to the greater East Bay region.

In addition to hot sandwiches and paninis, The Napa Deli has a fine selection of breakfast options, salads, wraps and cold sandwiches. They also offer the option to build your own panini, sandwich or wrap, as well as catering services.

For more information and to order online, visit www.thenapadeli.com.