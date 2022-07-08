ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pizza Twist Gears Up for Las Vegas Arrival

By Neil Cooney
 4 days ago
Photo: Official

Growing pizza brand Pizza Twist is on track to open its first Las Vegas location! Licensing paperwork submitted recently to Clark County by franchisee Singh Foods, LLC indicates that the brand’s first location is gearing up to open at 9850 S Maryland Pkwy.

What Now Las Vegas confirmed the news with a representative of Singh Foods, LLC late last month. The timeline for opening is still in development, the representative said, and no projected opening date is yet available. Once the timeline established, a celebratory pre-opening event is expected as well, although details on it are still forthcoming.

Pizza Twist menus have offered a wide range of exciting pizza varieties, including Chicken Tikka Masala, Halal Tandoori (tandoori sauce, halal chicken, fresh diced mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, crisp red onions, fresh cut; garlic, ginger, and green chilies, garnished with fresh cilantro), and Halal Spicy Lamb.

The menu also features appetizers like Samosas and Paneer Pankora, along with wings, Twisty Pockets in varieties like chicken and lamb, and naan breadsticks. For dessert, choices like tiramisu and Gulab jamun provide the perfect bit of sweetness.

Specific details about the new location’s menu and any possible differentiations are unknown at this time.

