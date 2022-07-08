Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

LIBERTY, KY (July 9, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) was involved in a vehicle pursuit which ended in the arrest of one individual. On July 9, 2022 at approximately 2:14 p.m., a KSP Trooper performed a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford Edge on KY 70, west of Bethelridge, in Casey County for a traffic violation. Shortly after making contact with the operator, the vehicle sped away from the Trooper. The Trooper returned to his patrol vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on KY 328 in Lincoln County. Upon termination of the pursuit, the suspect, Tabatha L. Baker, age 52 of Eubank, was taken into custody.
Comments / 0